OSU football: Defense adding depth from those working into expanded roles

James Rawls, Kyrei Fisher, Jack Colletto, Akili Arnold and Alton Julian. Cory Stover, Alex Skelton and Cody Anderson.
Oregon State football fans probably haven’t heard a lot about these defensive players. But that’s expected to change based on what coaches and teammates have seen from them through two weeks of fall camp.
It’s those players who are adding depth behind a large group of returners for the Beavers on defense.
“Those guys have really shown up in practice that you notice them. That maybe people haven’t seen them play a ton of football for us yet,” OSU defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar told the media on Thursday.
All of the players above have used their redshirt season. Half are transfers who started at another school. For most, the 2019 season was their first opportunity seeing significant playing time in a Beavers uniform.
For all, their roles are expected to increase this coming season.
Sophomore Rawls, freshman Stover and juniors Skelton and Anderson play on the defensive line. Skelton and Anderson saw time in 11 and nine games, respectively, last fall.
Fisher and Colletto, both juniors, are inside linebackers. Colletto made the move from quarterback to defense in spring 2019, though he still saw some time on offense last season.
Arnold, a freshman, and Julian, a sophomore, are defensive backs. Arnold, like Rawls and Colletto, was able to play in four games in 2019 and still use his redshirt. Julian is a first-year transfer.
“It’s always good to have some depth. Have some guys that you can put at different spots to take on different roles in our defense,” Beavers secondary coach Blue Adams said. “From that aspect, it’s been a pleasant surprise to kind of watch guys emerge in their new roles.”
At outside linebacker, 2019 All-American Hamilcar Rashed Jr. leads the way.
Oregon State also has experience at that position in John McCartan, Riley Sharp and Mathew Tago.
Andrzej Hughes-Murray missed all of last season and Addison Gumbs played just two games, both due to injury. Both are back on the field.
“I feel like everybody has their own role and everybody is mastering their role. Not everybody can start, not everybody can play. But obviously everybody’s going to have their own role and they’re going to have to do it either way,” Rashed said. “With the guys we have coming back, and we even have young people trying to step up and work. I think we’re doing pretty good.”
At inside linebacker, Avery Roberts, Omar Speights and Doug Taumoelau return after extended playing time in 2019. Colletto and Fisher only add to that depth.
The up-and-comers on the defensive line join experienced veterans Isaac Hodgins, Simon Sandberg and Jordan Whittley. Whittley announced in August that he has a tumor on his heart and is out indefinitely.
Sandberg, a redshirt junior from Sweden, is entering his third year of football in the United States after appearing in nine games (and starting three) for the Beavers last fall. He played one year at City College of San Francisco.
“We’ve got a lot of young guys who we still have to mold into what our D-line is as a culture. We feel good,” Hodgins said of his group. “As a whole D-line trying to mold together that culture of who we want to be as a group. I think that’s just the most important thing.”
In the secondary, first-year transfers Ron Hardge III, Rezjohn Wright, and Julian stack depth to a group that includes seasoned veterans Jaydon Grant, Nahshon Wright (Rezjohn’s brother), David Morris and Jojo Forest.
Adams says the three newcomers are grinding through camp and making plays.
“I definitely feel like we’ve got better depth than we had last year at this time,” Tibesar said. “We’ve got a lot more guys who played in games and are more proven. We’re continuing to try to build that depth as we go along.”
