OSU football: Defense adding depth from those working into expanded roles

Arnold, a freshman, and Julian, a sophomore, are defensive backs. Arnold, like Rawls and Colletto, was able to play in four games in 2019 and still use his redshirt. Julian is a first-year transfer.

“It’s always good to have some depth. Have some guys that you can put at different spots to take on different roles in our defense,” Beavers secondary coach Blue Adams said. “From that aspect, it’s been a pleasant surprise to kind of watch guys emerge in their new roles.”

At outside linebacker, 2019 All-American Hamilcar Rashed Jr. leads the way.

Oregon State also has experience at that position in John McCartan, Riley Sharp and Mathew Tago.

Andrzej Hughes-Murray missed all of last season and Addison Gumbs played just two games, both due to injury. Both are back on the field.

“I feel like everybody has their own role and everybody is mastering their role. Not everybody can start, not everybody can play. But obviously everybody’s going to have their own role and they’re going to have to do it either way,” Rashed said. “With the guys we have coming back, and we even have young people trying to step up and work. I think we’re doing pretty good.”