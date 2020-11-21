OSU football: Defense comes through with game-changing plays in crucial moments

There was a resiliency to Oregon State’s defense Saturday afternoon.

It didn’t have much of a choice, really, as the game saw California’s offense snap the ball 81 times.

The Beavers’ defense wasn’t perfect, but it provided its own offense opportunities and came up with big plays late when they were needed most.

John McCartan’s interception of a tipped pass by teammate Hamilcar Rashed Jr. was the final game-changer by the defense and the one that put OSU over the top in a 31-27 Pac-12 football win at Reser Stadium.

Oregon State (1-2) was forced to defend for more than 38 minutes of game time while giving up 439 yards and 24 first downs. But in the end it came down to what the Beavers did in the final two quarters of a close contest.

“We just keep playing, keep playing. When things happen to us, we just keep playing,” said inside linebacker Avery Roberts.

After watching Cal (0-2) strike repeatedly in the first half for a 20-14 lead, the Oregon State defense got off the field quickly to open the third quarter thanks to two tackles for loss on Cal running plays.