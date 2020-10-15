OSU football: Defense looking to make another jump forward this fall

“So this year, I feel like our communication is off the charts,” Morris said. “I also think that when we do mess up a play, we’re off on the sideline talking about what needs to get fixed.

“From there, it’s one and done. If we make a mistake, we won’t make it again. That’s huge for the defense as a whole. It comes with experience.”

That experience is extensive, as the Beavers return 15 defenders who field time in nine or more games last fall. Five of those started nine or more games, and 11 of the 15 started at least three.

Junior inside linebacker Avery Roberts, one of five returning linebackers with vast experience, led the team in tackles with 83, and 51 of those were in the unassisted category. Inside linebacker Omar Speights as a freshman was second at 73. Junior outside linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr. was third at 62, which included 14 sacks and 22.5 total tackles for loss in his breakout season that ended with numerous All-American awards.

In all, OSU returns six of its top tacklers, its sacks leader in Rashed and its top two interceptors in Nahshon Wright (three) and Grant (two) from 2019.