OSU football: Defense looks to rebound from 'one of our worst games of the year'

There was plenty for the Oregon State defense to address after last Saturday’s loss at California.

The Beavers allowed 517 total yards, including 255 rushing, both opponent season highs in the 39-25 Pac-12 football defeat in Berkeley. Plus the Golden Bears converted 13 of 19 third downs, a statistic that was made possible by the home team covering big chunks of yardage on first and second downs.

“That would probably be the biggest thing,” OSU defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar said Wednesday about the third downs, “then the last two games we have not had a takeaway. That’s concerning. It’s been a point of emphasis. We’re trying to make our guys aware of it, and it’s our job as a defense to create takeaways. Continuing to focus on those two areas will go a long way and help us improve our results on Saturday.”

The Beavers had a total of 12 takeaways (10 interceptions and two fumble recoveries) in the first six games of the season.

Tibesar says some are a result of forcing a turnover and others are simply a result of being in the right place at the right time. A study by the OSU program last spring of the Pac-12 and Big Ten conferences found that about 20% of takeaways were unforced errors that defenses had no part in creating. Some teams get fortunate with those and some don’t.