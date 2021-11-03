OSU football: Defense looks to rebound from 'one of our worst games of the year'

There was plenty for the Oregon State defense to address after last Saturday’s loss at California.
The Beavers allowed 517 total yards, including 255 rushing, both opponent season highs in the 39-25 Pac-12 football defeat in Berkeley. Plus the Golden Bears converted 13 of 19 third downs, a statistic that was made possible by the home team covering big chunks of yardage on first and second downs.
“That would probably be the biggest thing,” OSU defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar said Wednesday about the third downs, “then the last two games we have not had a takeaway. That’s concerning. It’s been a point of emphasis. We’re trying to make our guys aware of it, and it’s our job as a defense to create takeaways. Continuing to focus on those two areas will go a long way and help us improve our results on Saturday.”
The Beavers had a total of 12 takeaways (10 interceptions and two fumble recoveries) in the first six games of the season.
Tibesar says some are a result of forcing a turnover and others are simply a result of being in the right place at the right time. A study by the OSU program last spring of the Pac-12 and Big Ten conferences found that about 20% of takeaways were unforced errors that defenses had no part in creating. Some teams get fortunate with those and some don’t.
“What you can control is the ones that you do take the ball away, you force and you do put pressure on the football, both with contact and those type of things and strip attempts on the quarterback,” Tibesar said. “Then, obviously, attacking the ball through the air with interceptions.”
Oregon State (5-3, 3-2) heads to Colorado (2-6, 1-4) to take on one of the conference’s worst offenses by the numbers. But don’t expect the Beavers’ veteran-heavy defense to take the Buffaloes lightly.
“This week is not really about who we’re matching up against,” said OSU safety Jaydon Grant, who spoke immediately after the Cal loss about the players holding themselves accountable for their performances. “It’s all about us, executing to the ability that we know that we can. Playing to our standard, specifically in the DB room, so we’re looking forward to the opportunity.”
Colorado’s offense is last in the Pac-12 in third-down conversions at 32.3% and in first downs at 14.4 per game. OSU is last on the defensive side in third-down conversions allowed at 51.6%, five percentage points worse than the next-closest team.
While Oregon State’s past problems on third downs this season revolved around opponents converting long-yardage plays, the issues at Cal (3-5, 2-3) came from making those third downs too easy.
The Golden Bears’ average third-down yardage was 3.7. Cal’s 5.4 yards per carry played a part. Success on the ground led to 47 carries, the most against the Beavers this season.
“Cal, they were able to run the ball on first and second downs, which created a lot of third-and-shorts. They’re going to pick those up most of the time,” said Beavers inside linebacker Avery Roberts. “We’ve just got to be good on first down, really. Stop the run early, force them into second-and-longs then improve on third down.”
Grant acknowledged that it is more difficult to stop an offense when third-down yardages are of the shorter variety.
“Yeah, but at the same time you’ve got to hunker down for that third down, whether you get run, pass, screen, whatever it is,” he said. “You have to win. You do whatever it takes to get off the field on third down.”
Oregon State’s inability to make tackles in the backfield was a byproduct of Cal’s success running the ball and needing to pass the ball just 19 times (for 262 yards and three touchdowns). The Bears neutralized any pass rush the Beavers could muster.
After compiling 42 tackles for loss with 13 of those being quarterback sacks through the season’s first seven games, the Beavers had one tackle for loss and no sacks against the Bears.
“I thought they played one of their best games of the season and I thought they did a good job of blocking us up front and being able to handle our movements and our twists and those types of things,” Tibesar said. “Then we had a lack of execution. I thought it was one of our worst games of the year on defense. The amount of details and all those things that go into it, being able to execute and get into the backfield and cause havoc.”