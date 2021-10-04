OSU football: Defense playing a part in win streak

Oregon State has played well enough on defense to help the team win some football games.

That was coach Jonathan Smith’s initial assessment when asked Monday about the Beavers’ defensive production since the season-opening loss at Purdue.

Four weeks since that defeat, statistics prove out that Oregon State is one of the Pac-12’s top defensive squads. The Beavers are second against the run at 107.2 yards a game, third in scoring (21.6), fourth in total defense (359.2 yards) and ninth versus the pass (252.0).

“I do think that the line of scrimmage has been better this year, and that’s allowed the linebackers like Avery Roberts to have the production he is because we’re doing some things at the line of scrimmage keeping him free,” said Smith, whose team has won four straight and is now 4-1 overall and 2-0 in conference play heading into Saturday’s game at Washington State (2-3, 1-2).

“Each week on defense though there’s always things that we’ve got to get better. Because on defense you can play 65 great snaps but if there are six or seven others that aren’t very good that means points. And I go back to our ability to tackle needs to improve if we’re going to have the type of games and win games that we want.”