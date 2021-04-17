OSU football: Defense shines during Beavers' first scrimmage of spring

At long last, Oregon State’s player got to put on the pads and go head-to-head on Saturday. From the sound of things, there’s reason to be optimistic about the performance that the defense put in.
The Beavers conducted their first scrimmage of spring ball Saturday and ran through about 100 plays, according to head coach Jonathan Smith.
The scrimmage was not open to reporters or photographers. But Smith said the defense delivered a stout performance and flashed some of the dynamic playmaking ability the OSU coaching staff is hoping to see this fall.
“I think we’ve made progress,” Smith said of the effort to create more takeaways. “Each game’s different. But I think we’re playing more physical defensively. Watching them live tackle today, there were a lot of physical tackles. We’ve made a point of that; it’s how you create more turnovers, just getting the ball out by being physical. We had a couple takeaways interception-wise. It’s progressing and we’ll keep working on it.”
Smith said that Rejzohn Wright and Michael Erhart each had interceptions during the scrimmage.
A large reason for the optimism surrounding the defense this spring is the continuity at nearly every position. The secondary, in particular, is loaded with experienced players.
Smith said he feels like Oregon State has three or four starting-caliber cornerbacks in the fold, which is a luxury the Beavers haven’t always had. He was complimentary of corners Alex Austin and Jaden Robinson, as well as newcomer E.J. Jones.
At safety, Smith said Jaydon Grant has had “another great spring” and Alton Julian, Wynston Russell and Kitan Oladapo have all been turning heads as well.
“A lot of those guys have been around,” Smith said of the Beavers’ defense. “They’re bigger, stronger and know the scheme. They’re tackling. They’re physical and going to work. Really at each position, you can point out some guys who have been pretty solid. That kind of showed up as a unit today.”
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
As for the quarterback competition, Chance Nolan and Ben Gulbranson split the first-team reps Saturday. But true freshman Sam Vidlak, who has forgone his senior year at Hidden Valley High in order to enroll early at OSU, was the first quarterback Smith mentioned.
Smith and offensive coordinator have both praised Vidlak’s ability to learn quickly while immersing himself in the offense this spring, and Smith said he created a few good plays Saturday.
If fall camp were to start today, it sounds as though Nolan and Gulbranson would be pretty even while competing for the starting job. Of course, Tristan Gebbia will be in the mix as well once he returns from the hamstring injury that prematurely ended his 2020 season — Smith said earlier this spring that Gebbia’s injury will not rule him out of competing for the No. 1 spot, and he will very much be in the mix.
At the moment, the major difference between Nolan and Gulbranson isn’t their skill levels or understanding of the offense, but rather their respective skill sets.
“Chance does create with his legs more than Ben does, extending the play and going outside the pocket,” Smith said. “Sam is very similar in his skillset. But Ben has made some really big-time throws. Has had some nice movement in the pocket to throw it down the field. They’ve got different games, but I wouldn’t say there’s been a big separation between the two of them.”
Injury wise, the Beavers are relatively healthy and Smith said there are no injuries that have the coaching staff concerned at the moment. Starting center Nathan Eldridge had a cast on his snapping hand during the week and is likely out for the spring.
Outside linebacker James Rawls is still sidelined. Ditto for Addison Gumbs and Trevon Bradford. Star middle linebacker Avery Roberts has “been getting some work done” but hasn’t live-tackled yet this spring.
Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney