OSU football: Defense shines during Beavers' first scrimmage of spring

Smith said he feels like Oregon State has three or four starting-caliber cornerbacks in the fold, which is a luxury the Beavers haven’t always had. He was complimentary of corners Alex Austin and Jaden Robinson, as well as newcomer E.J. Jones.

At safety, Smith said Jaydon Grant has had “another great spring” and Alton Julian, Wynston Russell and Kitan Oladapo have all been turning heads as well.

“A lot of those guys have been around,” Smith said of the Beavers’ defense. “They’re bigger, stronger and know the scheme. They’re tackling. They’re physical and going to work. Really at each position, you can point out some guys who have been pretty solid. That kind of showed up as a unit today.”

As for the quarterback competition, Chance Nolan and Ben Gulbranson split the first-team reps Saturday. But true freshman Sam Vidlak, who has forgone his senior year at Hidden Valley High in order to enroll early at OSU, was the first quarterback Smith mentioned.

Smith and offensive coordinator have both praised Vidlak’s ability to learn quickly while immersing himself in the offense this spring, and Smith said he created a few good plays Saturday.