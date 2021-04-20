OSU football: Deshaun Fenwick settling in quickly as he battles for starting running back spot

Deshaun Fenwick admits that Corvallis is nothing like home.

“Corvallis, man?” he says with a laugh. “It’s a place where I check my ego at the door. It’s pretty peaceful out here. It’s different.”

Fenwick, the newest addition to Oregon State’s running back room, is a Bradeton, Florida, native who spent the past three years at South Carolina. The stark contrast between life in the southeast and life in the Pacific Northwest has taken some getting used to.

But after just a few weeks of spring ball, Fenwick has seen enough to know that Corvallis is the ideal location for the next act of his career. A 6-foot-2, 226-pound redshirt sophomore, Fenwick views himself as a player who can do “everything” at the running back position and will try to prove that as he spends the next few months battling for the starting running back spot.

“Me being an east coast guy, living in the South, it’s kind of a culture shock,” Fenwick said. "Ultimately, it’s pretty good. For me, it just gives me time to figure out what I need to do to improve myself and improve all my football skills to get to the next level.”