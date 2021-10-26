OSU football: Despite limited catches, tight ends are providing value to the offense

Oregon State’s tight ends continue to have a limited role in the Beavers’ passing game.
But their value as blockers in the Pac-12’s top rushing attack is unquestioned.
Teagan Quitoriano and Luke Musgrave, the Beavers’ primary tight ends, are praised by coaches and teammates alike for their work in creating room to move for the running backs and other ball carriers.
“With Teagan, he’s like a brick wall and he’s really good in that piece. He’s always been really good,” OSU tight ends coach Brian Wozniak said. “With Luke it’s been learned, and he not only learned the technique but he learned the level. They take pride in it. They want to do it. They want to help the offense in any way they can.
Wozniak said in the progress made by Musgrave, a sophomore from Bend, he’s seen a “major difference” in his three years in the program and that Musgrave is now more comfortable and confident in his blocking role.
Becoming a better blocker was an emphasis early in Musgrave’s collegiate career and he was challenged this past offseason to continue his improvement in that area.
“I think he’s gotten stronger, more physical, and I think his technique has improved in that,” offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said. “I think that’s going to help him as he moves further down the line and to the next level.”
Running back Trey Lowe has been a recipient of the physical work done by Musgrave and Quitoriano. After OSU (5-2, 3-1) rushed for 260 yards (including 152 and a touchdown from B.J. Baylor) in last Saturday’s 42-34 home win against Utah, the Beavers are averaging 245 yards a game on the ground. That’s seventh among Football Bowl Subdivision teams.
“They’re probably the best blocking tight ends, in my opinion, in the Pac-12, the top in the country,” Lowe said. “They do a great job at opening up holes.”
The two tight ends have a combined 18 catches for 209 yards and two touchdowns. Quitoriano, a junior from Salem, has both of the offensive scores. Musgrave scored against Utah after blocking a punt and returning it for a touchdown.
Quitoriano has just two catches in the last three games and Musgrave two receptions in the past four contests. In recent games, Musgrave has broken open downfield and didn’t catch quarterback Chance Nolan’s eyes. There have also been breakdowns in protection and defenses have dictated that the football be sent elsewhere.
Another factor is a lack of passing attempts because of the strength of the passing games. The Beavers attempted just 19 passes against Utah.
Lindgren said getting the tight ends more touches is a work in progress.
Wozniak says defenses do a good job of accounting for the duo but that opportunities will arise.
“I think it will naturally come organically. It’s not like we’re calling plays not to get them the ball,” the coach said. “I just think the more reps they get, the more comfortable they get with Chance, the more comfortable Chance gets with, ‘hey, I can just throw it at this big body and see what happens.’ But I think it will come.”
Filling his role
Trey Lowe said a major reason in his decision to transfer from Washington to Oregon State in January 2020 was to move from receiver to running back, where he had played his whole life before joining the Huskies.
But on the Beavers’ depth chart he finds himself playing behind Baylor and Deshaun Fenwick. For the season, he’s rushed for 174 yards on 25 attempts and has nine receptions for 67 yards.
Lowe says his time at Washington and work as a run blocker has helped him in pass protection with the Beavers. He credits OSU running backs coach AJ Steward for his guidance along those lines.
“He’s doing a great job getting us ready to be in those situations. That’s something that I’m still growing in and I want to master at some point,” Lowe said.
Lindgren has seen Lowe make big offensive plays, as he did in converting four third-down plays against Utah. But Lowe’s ability to block has also caught his attention.
“Coach Steward has done an awesome job of challenging him, and I think he kind of knew this a way to get on the field,” Lindgren said. “So I think he really worked on that and you could see him grown in that through fall camp and as the season goes on. We have a lot of confidence in him in those situations.”
But when it comes to getting the ball, Lowe has had to stay patient. He said he believes he’s doing a good job while admitting there’s always room to grow.
“I would be lying if I said it was easy to not get the carries that I wanted,” Lowe said. “I think that’s a part of being on a winning team. You’ve got to wait your turn and when opportunities come you’ve got to make the most of it. So I think that was the biggest thing for me. I just had to be ready when my number was called.”
