OSU football: Despite record, Beavers’ season was a success

Fast-forward two years, and the Beavers had a shot to win every game they played, with the exception of the finale against ASU, when the list of injuries was simply too long to overcome.

You don’t get to that point overnight.

Oregon State worked through some growing pains in the early part of the season and came through it as a vastly improved team on both sides of the ball. The self-belief that comes from hanging in games and having a shot to win each week can’t be overstated. By the end of the season, Oregon State looked like a team that believed it could, and would, win every time it took the field.

“I’d say we’re blessed to be able to play all seven games and have seven opportunities to go out there and compete,” quarterback Chance Nolan said. “We were blessed. There were some teams — look at ASU, they were 1-2 and played three games before us. Just to be able to get out there, a lot of guys got experience. I got experience. A bunch of young players that got big-time minutes, it’s been good to see them grow as players and take this thing to the next level.”