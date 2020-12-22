OSU football: Did Beavers’ offense improve in 2020?

Evaluating what Oregon State did on the offensive side of the ball this football season is a bit tricky. The Beavers were vastly improved in the run game in 2020, boasting one of the best ground threats in the Pac-12.
But injuries and inconsistency at the quarterback position limited them during key portions of the season.
Here’s a look at how Oregon State’s offense fared during the 2020 season.
By the numbers
There were times when Oregon State’s offense looked like a drastically improved group compared to where it was at in 2019. But it averaged just 29.1 points throughout their nine conference games, fourth-worst in the Pac-12 and worse than the 31.2 it averaged in 2019.
The explosive running of Jermar Jefferson papered over a lot of flaws in the offense and it's fair to wonder where Oregon State might have been without him. Jefferson ran for at least 120 yards in five of the six games he played this season and ran for 196 and 226 yards in consecutive weeks to lead the Beavers to wins over California and Oregon.
But the Beavers struggled out of the gate too often and were consistently playing from behind. Running the ball when trailing is never easy, and Oregon State found itself relying on quarterback Tristan Gebbia to make big plays more often than it probably would have liked.
Gebbia and Chance Nolan combined to throw for just 255.1 yards per game, which ranked seventh in the Pac-12. The duo took a combined 12 sacks and threw five interceptions — both of those totals rank among the worst in the conference.
Some of that can be attributed to the offense line play; Oregon State’s line was much better as a run-blocking unit than it was at pass blocking.
The Beavers got away with a few of those flaws thanks to some big-time games from Jefferson But they will need to be less reliant on individual moments of brilliance and present more of a balanced attack if they hope to score more consistently next season.
Breakout player
Joshua Gray was a steady presence at left tackle during his first season as a starter.
Picking an offensive linemen as the team’s breakout player may not be the flashiest pick, but the Beavers needed consistency up front as they worked to replace three starters, and Gray settled in nicely during his redshirt freshman season.
The Oregon State staff might have been tempted during fall camp to shift senior Brandon Kipper from right tackle to left in order to ensure consistency there. But they loved Gray’s athleticism and trusted him to cover Gebbia's and Nolan’s blindsides.
The risk paid off, and it appears the Beavers have found their starting left tackle for the next three or four years.
Who to watch next season
Zeriah Beason was a unique weapon in the passing game and could develop into a No. 1 receiver next season.
Beason was the only true freshman on the roster who got consistent playing time, and for much of the year he played like a veteran. He was Oregon State’s third-leading receiver and tied for the team lead with three touchdowns.
A physical, athletic pass-catcher, Beason did much of his work running hard slants over the middle and seemed to have a real chemistry with Nolan when he took over as quarterback. The Beavers will be plenty deep at receiver once again next season, and Beason might be the best of the bunch as he takes on an expanded role and gets an offseason under his belt.
How OSU can improve
Oregon State will wait and see if Jefferson decides to enter the NFL Draft. If he’s gone, they will have a ton of options at running back — B.J. Baylor, Trey Lowe and incoming freshman Damir Collins would be a versatile trio and shouldn’t have any problem running the ball.
Where Oregon State needs to show quick improvement is in the pass game, and there’s plenty of reason to believe they will. Gebbia won the starting quarterback job prior to this season but didn’t exactly do so in convincing fashion.
Nolan flashed plenty of talent both throwing the ball and running it and seems like he could be the answer going forward. He’ll likely be running the show during spring ball as Gebbia recovers from a hamstring injury. Once Gebbia returns, the quarterback battle should be competitive and the Beavers will benefit from having multiple game-ready quarterbacks battle it out.
Whether it’s Gebbia, Nolan, Ben Gulbranson or Sam Vidlak, the Beavers will be stacked with the type of quarterback depth that they haven’t had in quite some time, and should be able to find a consistent threat out of that group.
