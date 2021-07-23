OSU football: Eldridge named to Rimington watch list for top center

Oregon State redshirt senior Nathan Eldridge has been named to the watch list for the Rimington Trophy, it was announced Friday.

Eldridge is one of 40 players on the watch list, which recognizes college football’s top center. The Rimington Trophy partnered with Pro Football Focus to determine this year’s watch list.

Eldridge, who hails from Anthem, Ariz., is entering his third season with Oregon State. He has played in 36 career collegiate games, including 11 with the Beavers, eight of which have been starts.

He was named an All-Pac-12 first-team selection in 2020 after starting all seven games. Eldridge was also named the Pac-12’s Offensive Lineman of the Week on Nov. 30. He earned a 72.9 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, the highest of his career.

