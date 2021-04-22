OSU football: Elijah Jones flashes talent during spring ball, now coaches want to see consistency

Blue Adams admits the standard he holds his players to is an ever-moving target.
“The standard is kind of like a white unicorn, or something like that,” Adams, Oregon State secondary coach, said with a smile Thursday. “It’s imaginary. It’s something that we talk about, we’re gonna work our tails off to get it. We’ll probably never catch it, but it’s fun chasing it.”
The most tangible way to describe what Adams wants out of the Beavers’ defensive backs is consistency and an obsessive drive to improve themselves and those around them. If they do that, then the rest will take of itself, he believes.
In newcomer Elijah Jones, a senior transfer from Kansas, Adams sees a player who could be an X factor for the Beavers this season and potentially play at the next level. But before any of that happens, Adams wants to see the burning desire that is a prerequisite for all of his players on a more regular basis.
“He’s talented. He is a talented dude,” Adams said of Jones. “I’m still waiting on him to decide how good or how great he is going to be, though. I’m just waiting on him at the moment. Like I said, he shows flashes. But that consistency, we’ve got to definitely work on.”
Jones is one of a handful of newcomers that arrived via the transfer portal who could help make or break Oregon State’s season. With Nahshon Wright and Isaiah Dunn both gone to the NFL Draft, Jones is, on paper, the perfect player to slot in at one of the starting cornerback spots.
He’s 6-foot-2, 188 pounds, and Adams raves about the characteristics he’s flashed so far.
“He’s one of those guys who can do anything,” Adams said. “Skillset-wise, he’s long, he’s strong, he's powerful, he can run. He can do it. I’ve seen some guys playing at the next level; he’s not there yet. But he has those traits.”
But even with the departures of Wright and Dunn, Oregon State doesn’t lack for talented cornerbacks. Alex Austin started the majority of games there last season, and Rejzohn Wright and Jaden Robinson are both expected to take on larger roles this season. Combined with the returning talent at safety and nickel corner, this current group of defensive backs might be the deepest the Beavers have had during Jonathan Smith’s tenure.
If Jones is going to crack his way into the rotation, he’ll have to adapt quickly to a new scheme after spending the past three years in the Big-12.
The standard the Adams mentioned is something that Jones said helped steer him toward Corvallis after he entered the transfer portal last fall. He said Oregon State’s culture, and the chance to play under Adams were major factors in him becoming a Beaver.
“Coach Blue, he was in the league, he coached in the league,” Jones said. “He knows what it takes to get there. He keeps pushing us everyday and he’s not letting up on anything. That’s great for us and it gets us ready for the next level.”
Adams said he has seen plenty of glimpses of immense talent from Jones. But he’s going to need to see even more in order for him to compete with the veteran group around him.
“I’m not gonna change. I’m gonna continue to push it on him and continue to expect him to be great,” Adams said. “You’ll know when he’s great, because he’ll have made up his mind to be great. We’re off and running at that point.”
Avery Roberts progressing
Avery Roberts was the heart and soul of Oregon State’s defense last season, and is working his way back to being that figure once again.
Jones suffered a broken arm in the Beavers penultimate game last season and spent the offseason recovering from surgery. He has been involved in drills this spring, but Oregon State is taking a cautious approach with his recovery.
“We’re just playing it safe,” Roberts said. “I’m not fully there. But it feels good, and we’re just being smart with it.”
Roberts said the injury was the first time he’s ever broken a bone. He thought it might just be a stinger in his arm at first, but realized that something was seriously wrong when he couldn’t move his fingers.
He said he anticipates being cleared to get back to full activity long before fall camp begins and hopes to be back to 100 percent by early summer.
