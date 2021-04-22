OSU football: Elijah Jones flashes talent during spring ball, now coaches want to see consistency

Blue Adams admits the standard he holds his players to is an ever-moving target.

“The standard is kind of like a white unicorn, or something like that,” Adams, Oregon State secondary coach, said with a smile Thursday. “It’s imaginary. It’s something that we talk about, we’re gonna work our tails off to get it. We’ll probably never catch it, but it’s fun chasing it.”

The most tangible way to describe what Adams wants out of the Beavers’ defensive backs is consistency and an obsessive drive to improve themselves and those around them. If they do that, then the rest will take of itself, he believes.

In newcomer Elijah Jones, a senior transfer from Kansas, Adams sees a player who could be an X factor for the Beavers this season and potentially play at the next level. But before any of that happens, Adams wants to see the burning desire that is a prerequisite for all of his players on a more regular basis.

“He’s talented. He is a talented dude,” Adams said of Jones. “I’m still waiting on him to decide how good or how great he is going to be, though. I’m just waiting on him at the moment. Like I said, he shows flashes. But that consistency, we’ve got to definitely work on.”