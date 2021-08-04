OSU football: Experience, leadership, newcomers give Beavers hope in 2021

“All of the guys want to get better and we all have the same goal in mind, to win,” Grant said. “There’s a big emphasis on constructive criticism from your teammates. It has to come from your teammates. It has to come from your leaders, and that’s something that we’ve grown at as a team.”

Junior offensive lineman Brandon Kipper said that culture is something that’s been developing in his unit for a while now. With the team, he says it’s “night and day, light years ahead of where we were even a year ago.”

Kipper says the team is more mature than when he joined the program three years ago and players aren’t afraid to speak up when teammates aren’t meeting expectations.

With 20 or so players in a meeting room, it’s easy to establish a culture of understanding and growth.

“Obviously once you extended that to a full team of 120 dudes, it takes longer and it’s a process,” Kipper said.

Junior defensive lineman Isaac Hodgins, another fourth-year player with the Beavers, said that culture is big in his unit’s meeting room as well and that players both young and old are open to provide criticism.

In the past, players would get defensive and take it personal that someone was calling them out.

“But now it’s like, ‘OK, you’re trying to help me,’” Hodgins said. “I guess it goes both ways. People know we’re trying to help you and not trying to put you down, trying to bring you up.”

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

