OSU football: Experienced Beavers' offensive line aiming to go from good to great

As Oregon State offensive line coach Jim Michalczik explains it, that continuity allows the Beavers to focus less on themselves and more on attacking opposing defenses.

“I think a lot of the time you’re so busy teaching schemes and assignments,” Michalczik said. “We see so much stuff from defenses nowadays that you’re always trying to fix things. I think now we’ve got a group of guys that kind of understand the scheme; understand the big picture of it. Now we can work at being more efficient in our movement, being more explosive, trying to finish better and do those things.”

Even though Michalczik has the luxury of working with an uber-experienced position group this fall, he has had to make some adjustments of his own. He injured his Achilles just before the start of spring ball and is relegated to navigating around the practice field on a scooter while his booming voice still echoes toward the players he coaches.

He jokes that his days of dunking a basketball are probably over, but he expects to be back to 100 percent and able to run by summer.

Michalczik admits that in the past, he hasn’t done much rotating along the line. If his starters are healthy, he typically tends to roll with them.