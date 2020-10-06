OSU football: Former local prep stars among additions, departures of Beavers' 2020 roster

One former local prep star has departed from Oregon State’s football roster, while another one has joined it.
The Beavers released their 2020 roster on Tuesday and revealed that three players are no longer with the program. Among those are former Crescent Valley standout Cam Sanders.
A 6-foot-4, 220 pound tight end, Sanders was a three-sports star for the Raiders and joined the Beavers as a walk-on in 2019. A three-star recruit according to 24/7 sports, Sanders was ranked among the top 20 high school prospects in the state of Oregon for the class of 2019.
Sanders’ father, Scott Sanders was the longtime head football coach for the Raiders and played linebacker at Oregon State.
Punter Jeffery Nelson also left the program, and quarterback Aidan Willard medically retired.
The Beavers also announced nine additions to their roster. Among those is Marco Brewer, a former Corvallis High star who last played for the Spartans in 2017. A 6-foot-6, 280 pound offensive lineman who was once committed to UCLA, Brewer was a three-star recruit in the class of 2018.
But he was convicted of one count of felony coercion in 2018 and last his offer from the Bruins after he was charged. He played one season at Laney College, a junior college in Oakland, Calif. In 2018 and sat out last season due to injury.
The Beavers also added running back Logan Horton, punter Josh Green, kicker Dante Jackson, defensive backs Joe Jenkins Jr. and Brian Nithalangsy, long snappers Cameron Landes and Peyton Hogan and linebacker Jontae Allen.
The Beavers will begin training camp Friday and begin building up to their season-opener against Washington State on Nov. 7.
Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney
