OSU football: Fueled by a simple breakfast recipe, bulked-up Isaac Hodgins is looking to boost Beavers' pass rush

For years, the Oregon State defense has been searching for ways to generate a more effective pass rush.
As it turns out, the key to finally unlocking that may be a made-from-scratch breakfast recipe that is fueling the Beavers’ top defensive linemen.
Isaac Hodgins is back for his junior year in Corvallis and is expected to spearhead Oregon State’s efforts to create more dynamism in the trenches. With a plethora of experience due to return around him on the defensive front, Hodgins will look to take another step forward after a 2020 season in which he earned all-Pac-12 honorable mention honors.
His plan? Eat, eat and eat some more.
Hodgins has been looking to bulk up each year since he arrived in Corvallis as a 265-pound freshman. He’s listed at 274 pounds on Oregon State’s updated roster and says that’s ideal playing weight — lean enough to keep his quickness, but bulky enough to gain a bit more strength than he had last year.
Intentionally packing on pounds may sound like a dream come true, but changing your body composition over a short period of time without adding bad weight is tricky. Hodgins admits he’s had a hard time keeping weight on, and the tried and true formula of simply eating more calories than you burn is easier said than done in his case.
“I mean, eat a lot of food. That’s the game plan,” he said. “There’s no way around it. You can’t just magically gain weight."
That doesn’t happen by slamming protein shakes or making late-night trips to McDonald’s, though. Hodgins wakes up extra early — more hours in the day means more opportunities to eat — and kick starts his metabolism with a homemade recipe.
Moroccan-style couscous, a mushed-up banana, two dates and a little bit of soy chocolate milk. It’s 1,500 calories in one bowl, and he eats it first thing in the morning.
“It tastes amazing,” he insists. “You should try it, it’s really good.”
Hodgins says it helps to have the nutrition staff and weight room staff that Oregon State’s players have access to. He isn’t the only player trying to pack on mass; Oregon State’s entire linemen room has met, or is near the weight-gain goals they set at the start of the offseason, he said.
“I think we as a defensive line room have grown a lot,” Hodgins said. “Since I’ve been here, I think this is the best collection of guys we’ve had in the aspect of just wanting to work hard and wanting to get better and take that next step in their game. I think it’s just a combination of everyone gaining a little bit of weight and continuing to get after it in the weight room. Just the weight room and eating, basically.”
The younger brother of former OSU star wideout Isaiah Hodgins, Isaac Hodgins has come into his own since his brother departed for the NFL. A team captain last season, Hodgins tallied 28 tackles and 1.5 sacks while starting all seven games.
He has been incredibly durable, starting 30 of 31 games since he arrived in Corvallis. While he and the rest of the front-seven were much-improved in the run game last season, Oregon State saw a downtick in production when it came to pressuring the quarterback.
Not all of that falls on Hodgins, or the rest of the Beavers’ defensive ends. Oregon State’s scheme is reliant on the edge rushers getting after the quarterback, and they did that to great effect in 2019 when Hamilcar Rashed Jr. broke the school record for sacks and tackles for loss during an All-American season.
But opponents made a concerted effort to take Rashed Jr. out of games last year as he battled numerous injuries and nobody stepped up to replace him as a consistent pass rush threat.
Hodgins, Simon Sandberg and the rest of the linemen room are being counted on to create more of a push up front and put more pressure on opposing quarterbacks this fall. If the scale is any indicator, they won’t have a problem.
Hodgins and Sandberg are both up nine pounds, Alexander Skelton has added eight pounds and James Rawls is up 11 pounds. Kelsen Hennessy has added 17 pounds, while Cody Anderson gained seven pounds.
“Life of a lineman,” Hodgins said with a smile.
