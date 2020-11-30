OSU football: Gebbia’s injury “more serious” than Beavers previously thought

It sounds as though Tristan Gebbia’s status is in doubt for the Beavers’ upcoming game against Utah on Saturday night.
Oregon State's quarterback left the game in the closing minute of the fourth quarter during last Friday's win over rival Oregon with a left hamstring injury and did not return.
“It is significantly more serious than we initially thought after the game,” Beavers’ coach Jonathan Smith said Monday. “We’re going to gather some more information, really, today and tomorrow and we’re hopeful we can get him up to full speed by the end of the week. We’ll see where that goes.”
Smith said Gebbia will continue to be evaluated, and he is hopeful that further testing will reveal some good news. But until those test results come out, there is not much the redshirt junior can do aside from receiving treatment.
The injury occurred when Gebbia attempted to reach the end zone on a quarterback keeper and ended up at the bottom of a large pile of players. There was some outrage on social media when a replay angle of the play showed that Ducks’ safety Verone McKinley III appeared to pull on Gebbia’s leg during the pileup in an attempt to get him away from the end zone.
Some thought McKinley III’s efforts might have caused the injury, but Smith said he saw nothing dirty with the play.
“It was definitely a pile. I just want to say, the moment of that play, I mean the game is in the balance,” Smith said. “Both sides are gonna do whatever they can to get a yard or not. Yeah, it was unfortunate that he wasn’t able to finish the game.”
The timing of the injury is particularly unfortunate for the Beavers after Gebbia played what Smith described as his best game of the season.
“Tristan was really good in the second half when we needed him,” Smith said. “He stood in there and made some big-time throws when he’s getting hit, and he did a great job taking care of the ball.”
If Gebbia is indeed unable to go this weekend, the Beavers will turn to redshirt sophomore Chance Nolan for Saturday's 7:30 p.m. kickoff against the Utes (0-2). Thrust into the spotlight suddenly on Friday after Gebbia’s injury, Nolan scored the go-ahead touchdown against the Ducks on the first and only snap of his college career.
Smith believes that Nolan is more than capable of thriving if he is called into action this weekend. He had already been taking reps with the first unit in practice and Smith said the offense would not change much at all if Nolan plays.
“I think he’s ready — I actually think even the last couple of weeks he’s improved,” Smith said. “Leading into last week, (offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren) gave him some more reps with the ones. We feel confident with him. He does have a great skill set. He loves this game, he works hard at it. He’s had a full training camp now. He’s had four games of practice time. So we feel really confident in what he’s able to do.”
