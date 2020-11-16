OSU football: Gebbia to remain Beavers’ starter, Smith praises his quarterback’s resiliency

Jonathan Smith has been in Tristan Gebbia’s position before.
The third-year Oregon State head coach understands the level of criticism that comes with playing quarterback at a major college and the pressure that can mount after a couple bad performances; he experienced it firsthand during his playing days in Corvallis.
After two weeks of slow starts and up-and-down performances from Gebbia, Smith acknowledges that Oregon State needs more out of the passing game. Gebbia was just 11-of-24 passing in Saturday's loss to Washington. Twice he was sacked and fumbled the ball, and he threw a game-ending interception when the Beavers had a chance to march down the field for a winning touchdown.
But Smith feels assured that Gebbia is going to make the necessary adjustments to lead the Beavers to a successful season. He said Monday that the redshirt junior will remain the starter for Saturday's 12:30 p.m. matchup with California.
“We’re fully capable and Tristan is, too. It’s typical that everything always comes to the quarterback at a higher level in regards to critique,” Smith said. “But we’re fully confident that Tristan will be ready to roll Saturday.”
What Gebbia has shown on a day-to-day basis on the practice field and in the film room makes Smith believe that he is capable of putting the early struggles behind him.
“The guy is competitive and it means a bunch to him,” Smith said. “He’s back to work. He understands that football is not a game of perfect. It’s not going to be perfect. I think he relishes the opportunity to get back in the ring and keep swinging.”
Oregon State has shown a high-powered rushing attack that overwhelmed the Huskies on Saturday. Jermar Jefferson ran for 133 yards on 23 carries and B.J. Baylor added 41 yards on eight carries.
Of the 252 yards of total offense Oregon State produced Saturday, 167 of them — or, roughly 70% — came via the run game.
“We’ve got to find more balance,” Smith said. “We’re having success running the ball. People are gonna force us to be able to execute in the passing game. And I’m fully confident we can.”
Much like it did during its season-opening loss to Washington State, Oregon State’s offense sputtered early in Seattle. Gebbia has shouldered much of the blame for the Beavers’ troubles getting out the gate, and he has had plenty of early-game issues.
But Oregon State’s offense as a whole has simply not been very sharp in the first quarter this season.
A holding call on the first play of Saturday’s game negated a 7-yard rush by Gebbia, and three plays later, the Beavers were punting. A week earlier, Gebbia hit Trevon Bradford in the hands for what would have been an 8-yard gain on the first play of the game, only for the receiver to drop the ball and set the stage for a three-and-out.
“Getting behind the sticks does not help,” Smith said. “Again, it’s 11-man football. We’ve got to catch a ball. We’ve got to target correctly. We’ve got to finish a block. We can’t get behind the sticks and get into third-and-long. You’re not going to stay on the field very long if you’re getting into 3rd-and-12.”
Barnes, Smith address reviews
Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes released a statement Monday morning addressing the Pac-12’s statement Sunday in regards to replay officials making the correct rulings during two controversial late-game plays on Saturday.
Regarding the conferences confirmation that there "was not irrefutable video evidence to overturn the ruling of on-field game officials during the second play of the fourth quarter in the Oregon State at Washington game” Barnes wrote the following:
“Immediately following Saturday night’s game at Washington, I reached out to the Pac-12 conference to express our concerns. I am surprised and disappointed in the final review findings. I will always stand up for our football program, our coaches and student-athletes.”
Later Monday, while talking with reporters via Zoom, Smith said he had not talked with conference officials about the incident.
“I told our team that we’ve got to find a way to get a first down there and not make it close,” Smith said. “And there was a lot of football left in that game. We had the opportunities with the ball to take the lead later in the game.”
Smith said he and his team are ready to move on from the incident and focus on the rest of their season.
“We’ve got no other choice,” Smith said. “We’ve got Cal coming in here. There’s nothing that’s gonna change the outcome. We talked about it yesterday as a team and our guys have been the same way. All three phases talked about ways they could have done things better to change the outcome."
COVID-19 update
Oregon State was without four players last Saturday because one had tested positive for the coronavirus, and three others were quarantined due to contact-tracing.
Those four players — Sebastian Briski, Kyrei Fisher, David Morris and Junior Walling — will be unavailable against California this Saturday, Smith said.
“We are not expecting to have them this weekend,” Smith said.
Of the four players, only Morris figured to see heavy playing time anytime soon. He has been battling a hamstring injury so far this season and his playing time was limited in the season-opener. On Oregon State’s latest depth that was released early last week, Fisher was listed as a backup at inside linebacker.
