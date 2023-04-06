The Oregon State football team lost its top two receivers from last season to graduation and one task this spring is to identify who will step up to fill those positions.

Tre’Shaun Harrison led the team last year with 52 receptions and Tyjon Lindsey was second with 30 catches. They have departed but the team still has experience on the outside. Redshirt junior Anthony Gould had 27 catches a year ago with an impressive average of just under 17 yards per catch. Junior Silas Bolden had 23 catches and tied for the team lead with four receiving touchdowns.

It is now their time to provide leadership for a younger group of wideouts.

Speaking after practice Thursday, Gould looked back at his time in the program and remembered not catching a pass his first two seasons.

“It’s been tough. I’d be lying if I said it happened overnight,” Gould said.

He feels the lessons he learned during this time were important and said he probably wouldn’t be the player he is today if he had more success earlier in his career. Because it took time for him to find his place on the team, he is able to relate to younger players who may be in a developmental phase of their career.

“I think it’s just showing you’ve got to work hard. You’ve got to hold yourself accountable first before you try to hold anybody else accountable,” Gould said.

Oregon State has three true freshmen receivers on the roster and offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said Zachary Card has stood out.

“Zach has flashed. He caught a nice go in the scrimmage … in a one-on-one situation. He’s just really got kind of that speed, very similar I think to Anthony Gould in his speed,” Lindgren said. “We’re fired up about him.”

At 5-foot-9 and 155 pounds, Card has a similar frame to Gould (5-foot-8, 160), who agreed with Lindgren’s comparison.

“His game really resembles mine, I would say. I think he’s a little better coming in (compared) to where I was. He’s going to be great. Him and Aidan (Chiles) together, I’m excited to see what the future looks like,” Gould said of the freshman receiver and quarterback.

Another pass catcher who stood out Thursday was tight end Jermaine Terry II, a transfer from California. Terry is listed at 6-foot-4 and 251 pounds and shows great agility for his size.

Lindgren said Terry can contribute both as a blocking and pass catching tight end.

“He’s got some burst,” Lindgren said. “Anytime we add a guy that can do both, he can be physical in the run game, he’s not a liability in the run game. But in the pass game he’s able to be a vertical threat. … He can get down the field and create some matchup issues.”

Both Gould and Bolden are explosive returners on special teams and will be carrying a heavier load as their roles expand on offense this season. Despite that, Gould said he has no intention of turning his back on special teams.

“That’s probably one of my favorite parts of my game,” Gould said. “Now it’s just showing I can really do both and I can excel at a high level at both. I’m excited to show everyone, show myself, that this year.”

Gould was named to multiple all-American teams last year as a returner including first-team recognition by both the Sporting News and CBS Sports.

Lindgren said the team’s culture is that the best players play on special teams and that will continue to be the case for Bolden and Gould. Contributing on special teams is also a good way of demonstrating your value to NFL draft evaluators. Lindgren said as the season goes on, the team may have to look at ways to keep them fresh and that is an ongoing conversation between the coaches.

“Those guys are big-time returners. We want to get the ball in their hands as much as possible,” Lindgren said.