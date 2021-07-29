OSU football: Grant on Wuerffel Trophy watch list

Oregon State defensive back Jaydon Grant has been named to the preseason watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy.

Grant is one of 93 players on the watch list for the award, which recognizes college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society and inspire greater service in the world.

Grant, a native of West Linn, has played in 32 career games for the Beavers, which includes 16 starts. He received all-Pac-12 honorable mention in 2020 after making 29 tackles with two interceptions and two pass breakups.

Off the field, he graduated with a degree in digital communication arts in 2020 and has been active in the community, working with the homeless as well as a Night to Shine event, which provides a prom night experience for people with special needs. He was also involved in the formation of the Dam Change platform at Oregon State.

