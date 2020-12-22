OSU football: Hamilcar Rashed Jr. will enter NFL Draft

Hamilcar Rashed Jr.’s Oregon State career has come to an end.

On Tuesday, Rashed Jr. announced on social media that he will forgo playing one more season for the Beavers and will enter the 2021 NFL Draft.

“Being a Beav has been a blessing and I can’t wait to make all the Beavers around proud,” Rashed Jr. wrote in a Twitter post. “I will always cherish the time I spent with my brothers on and off the field. I believe I made friendships that will last forever. With all that being said I know it is time for me to move on to the next chapter of my life.”

In 2019, Rashed Jr. delivered one of the greatest seasons ever by an Oregon State player. He set school records with 14 sacks and 22.5 tackles for loss and was named a first team All-American.

He was slowed by injuries this fall and finished the year with 15 tackles, two tackles for loss and no sacks.

He left Oregon State's season finale against Arizona State with an apparent ankle injury.