OSU football: Hass to be inducted into College Football Hall of Fame

Former Oregon State wide receiver Mike Hass has been named to the 64th class of the College Football Hall of Fame.

The honor was announced Monday by the National Football Foundation and Hass will become the fifth Oregon State player or coach to go into the Hall of Fame.

Hass, from Beaverton, won the 2005 Biletnikoff Award, given annually to the nation’s top receiver. He joins former standout players Terry Baker (1960-62) and Bill Enyart (1966-68) as well as head coaches Dennis Erickson (1999-2001) and Tommy Prothro (1955-64) in the Hall of Fame.

Hass will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame Dec. 6. He is one of 18 players in the class, in addition to three coaches.

“On behalf of the Oregon State program and Beaver Nation, I’d like to congratulate Mike on being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame,” Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said in a release. “He had a historic and impactful career at Oregon State and his entry into the College Football Hall of Fame is well-deserved.”

Hass arrived at OSU as a walk-on in 2001. He set a then-Oregon State record with 1,532 receiving yards in 2005, which broke his previous mark of 1,379 set the previous year.

Hass was named a first-team All-American over two different seasons. He was named an ESPN.com first-team All-American in 2004 and 2005. He was also selected first team by the Associated Press and Walter Camp Football Foundation in 2005. In addition, Hass was named a third-teamer by the AP in 2004.

He is the only player in Oregon State history to post three 1,000-yard seasons and still holds the program’s career record with 3,924 receiving yards. He is fourth with 220 receptions.

Hass is also first with 19 career 100-yard efforts and tied for second with 20 receiving touchdowns. He holds the OSU single-game record with 293 yards against Boise State in 2004, and is tied for first in single-game receptions with 14 against Arizona State in 2004.

To be eligible for College Football Hall of Fame inductions, student-athletes must have been named a first-team All-American at least once during their careers. They must also have finished their collegiate careers at least 10 seasons prior to being nominated. Current professional players are not eligible for consideration.

