OSU football: Hawaii has talent on offense, led by dual-threat quarterback

He also saw a few different types of running plays that the Beavers didn’t see from Purdue last week. He says it’s about reading your keys … nothing he and his teammates can’t handle.

Speights said a factor in defending a quarterback like Cordeiro who can run as well as pass is “just making sure we are sound assignment-wise. So if you’ve got the quarterback, you’ve got the quarterback. If you’re playing the run, play the run.”

Oregon State defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar said he knows Hawaii has talent, while pointing to the Mountain West’s road wins at Pac-12 schools (Nevada over California and Utah State against Washington State) last week.

“We can’t overlook this team by any stretch. We know we’ve got to go out and play our best game and get a win on Saturday night,” Tibesar said.

Defensively, the Rainbow Warriors have four sacks, nine total tackles for loss, two interceptions and three forced fumbles in two games this season. Linebacker Justus Tavia recorded six tackles (1.5 for loss) against Portland State.

“A lot of movement, a lot of slam-twisting, bringing blitzes,” Oregon State offensive tackle Joshua Gray said of the defense his team will face. "Just got to look at it, digest it and see where we go from there.”