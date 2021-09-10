OSU football: Hawaii has talent on offense, led by dual-threat quarterback

Although it came against a lower-division opponent, Hawaii showed an ability to score some points in last week’s 49-35 home win against Portland State.
Oregon State’s task in a nonconference football game Saturday night at Reser Stadium will be trying to slow down the Rainbow Warriors’ attack, which is led by dual-threat quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, a junior who accounted for 21 total touchdowns in nine games in 2020.
Now a second-year full-time starter and in his fourth year in the program, Cordeiro passed for 2,083 yards and 14 touchdowns last season, as Hawaii finished 5-4, including a season-ending win against Houston in the New Mexico Bowl.
He also rushed for 483 yards rushing and seven touchdowns, becoming the first quarterback to lead the in rushing in nearly three decades.
“We’ve got to mix up our looks. He is athletic. He’s accurate. When he’s got protection he’s accurate with the ball,” said Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith of Cordeiro. “He can extend the play. They got him involved in the run game. Pulling it, calling quarterback runs. So any time you’re playing quarterbacks like that you’ve got to be disciplined and account for the guy.”
Cordeiro passed for 305 yards with three touchdowns and an interception against Portland State. He also rushed for 66 yards, which doesn’t include 33 yards lost on three sacks.
A week earlier, in a 44-10 loss at UCLA, he had 220 yards passing with one score and two picks. He rushed for 26 yards but lost 11 of those on two sacks.
Hawaii (1-1) has a weapon on the outside in senior Calvin Turner Jr., who is listed as both a wide receiver and running back. Last season, he lined up at both those positions along with wildcat quarterback.
He has 10 catches for 132 yards so far this season, with five receptions and 82 yards coming against PSU.
In 2020, the second team all-Mountain West wide receiver had 11 total touchdowns and 1,201 all-purpose yards. Turner, in his second year with the Rainbow Warriors, played his first three years out of high schools at Jacksonville University.
Sophomore running back Dae Dae Hunter has rushed for 148 yards and a touchdown this season while averaging 6.4 yards per carry. He covered 128 yards and found the end zone once on 16 attempts versus Portland State.
“They can score some points,” Smith said. “They like to push the tempo. They’ve got some athletes in the backfield, slash at receiver, making some plays. (Turner) is a good player. They’ve got weapons.”
Oregon State linebacker Omar Speights noticed the occasional quick pace deployed by the Hawaii offense while watching game film as well.
He also saw a few different types of running plays that the Beavers didn’t see from Purdue last week. He says it’s about reading your keys … nothing he and his teammates can’t handle.
Speights said a factor in defending a quarterback like Cordeiro who can run as well as pass is “just making sure we are sound assignment-wise. So if you’ve got the quarterback, you’ve got the quarterback. If you’re playing the run, play the run.”
Oregon State defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar said he knows Hawaii has talent, while pointing to the Mountain West’s road wins at Pac-12 schools (Nevada over California and Utah State against Washington State) last week.
“We can’t overlook this team by any stretch. We know we’ve got to go out and play our best game and get a win on Saturday night,” Tibesar said.
Defensively, the Rainbow Warriors have four sacks, nine total tackles for loss, two interceptions and three forced fumbles in two games this season. Linebacker Justus Tavia recorded six tackles (1.5 for loss) against Portland State.
“A lot of movement, a lot of slam-twisting, bringing blitzes,” Oregon State offensive tackle Joshua Gray said of the defense his team will face. "Just got to look at it, digest it and see where we go from there.”
Todd Graham is in his second season as Hawaii’s head coach. The two-time conference coach of the year was previously a collegiate head coach at Rice, Tulsa, Pittsburgh and most recently at Arizona State (2012-17).
OSU offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said he has “a great deal of respect” for Graham, having coached against him when Graham was at ASU.
“I just think those guys are super aggressive, they’re going to pressure and heat your quarterback up and try to stop the run. A lot of movement and a variety of looks that they give quarterback,” Lindgren said. “A lot of the stuff (Graham)’s been doing since he was at Arizona State that he’s had a lot of success with. Our guys are going to have to be disciplined and it will be a challenging week for us.”