OSU football: Hughes-Murray nominated for AFCA Good Works Team

Oregon State outside linebacker Andrzej Hughes-Murray is one of 67 Football Bowl Subdivision players who have been nominated for the AFCA Good Works Team.

The honor, which was established in 1992, recognizes players and their service in the community. The list of nominees will be pared down to 11 at the FBS level and 11 at the FCS level at the end of the season; that will comprise the AFCA Good Works Team.

Hughes-Murray, who has appeared in 37 games for the Beavers since 2016, has been a two-time William V. Campbell Trophy semifinalist as well as a 2019 Wuerrfel Trophy (community service, academics and athletics) watch list honoree.

During his tenure at Oregon State, Hughes-Murray has volunteered at local elementary schools, reading and interacting with students. He has also volunteered at the MacLaren Correctional Facility as well as with A Night To Shine. He also traveled with Beavers Without Borders to the Dominican Republic.

