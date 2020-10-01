OSU football: Hughes-Murray semifinalist for William V. Campbell Trophy

Oregon State linebacker Andrzej Hughes-Murray is one of 199 semifinalists for the 2020 William V. Campbell Trophy, which is annually bestowed by the National Football Foundation to the nation’s top football scholar-athlete.

As a semifinalist, Andrzej Hughes-Murray, who missed last season with an injury, has an opportunity to receive an $18,000 post-graduate scholarship, which is awarded to each of the 12-to-14 finalists for the award.

He also has an opportunity to be the winner of the coveted 24-pound bronze Campbell Trophy, which comes with a $25,000 post-graduate scholarship and an appearance on the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN.

In addition, he could win a $5,000 donation from Fidelity Investments to support the school’s academic services department.

To be eligible for the honor, student-athletes must be a senior or graduate student in their final year of playing eligibility, and have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.2. He is a semifinalist for the second consecutive season.

Hughes-Murray, psychology major, was a 2019 Wuerffel Trophy preseason watch list member and a 2017 and 2018 honorable mention selection for the Pac-12 all-academic team. He was also a member of the 2019 Pac-12 fall academic honor roll.