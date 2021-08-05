OSU football: Hughes-Murray's return for sixth year a 'no-brainer'

“It’s not as easy for me to get out and be super vocal,” Hughes-Murray said. “That’s a role that I’ve really had to take on and embrace and I think it’s worked out well for me and this team.”

His impact has been felt since his true freshman season in 2016, when the three-star recruit joined the Oregon State program after showing his toughness as a Washington 4A wrestling state champion at 220 pounds.

Following an early season injury that kept him on the sidelines in the fall of 2016, Hughes-Murray started four of the six games in which he played after a series of injuries at outside linebacker opened a door. Proving his worth, he had a season-high nine tackles against Stanford and blocked a point-after try versus Washington State.

He played in all 24 games the following two seasons and started 15 contests, including 11 in 2018. He notched a tackle for loss in five straight games that season and had a sack in three consecutive outings.

The foot injury that kept him out of the 2019 season was a setback, but he did his best to stay involved and help in any way he could. He was back to being his normal productive on-field self in 2020.