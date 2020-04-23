OSU football: Hynson adds passing game coordinator to job title

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Oregon State football assistant coach Kefense Hynson has been promoted to the Beavers’ passing game coordinator, head football coach Jonathan Smith announced Thursday. Hynson will retain his duties as wide receivers coach.

“Coach Hynson’s contribution to game planning on offense, and his creative ideas of attacking opposing defenses, has been extremely valuable,” Smith said. “He has had a strong voice in our game planning the last two years and our wide receivers have developed and thrived under his leadership. I’m excited about his continued contributions and his new title is well-deserved.”

Beaver wide receivers have earned four Pac-12 Conference postseason honors during his two years in Corvallis. Isaiah Hodgins finished his three-year career among the top-10 all-time Beaver receivers in multiple statistical categories, including second for touchdowns receiving (20). Hodgins earned Pac-12 first team and was a candidate for the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top receiver. He is expected to be selected in this week’s NFL Draft.

The Beavers’ offense in 2019 was among the school’s best in the history of the program. OSU compiled its second-most points for a 12-game season with 374 and third-most total yards of offense for 12 games with 4,941.

Hynson enters his 17th year as a college coach this season with a background that includes multiple levels of football, including NFL Minority Coaching Fellowships with Detroit, Houston, Kansas City, Las Vegas and Seattle. He is a 2003 graduate of Willamette University.

