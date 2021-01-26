OSU football: In-state star Jermiah Noga commits to Oregon State

Oregon State had already managed to sign the top quarterback in the state in its 2021 recruiting class.
Now, the Beavers have also added his favorite receiver.
Jeremiah Noga, a 3-star recruit from Hidden Valley High School, announced on Twitter Tuesday that he has committed to Oregon State as a preferred walk-on. Although he had scholarship offers from some smaller colleges, Noga said he wanted to bet on himself to succeed at the highest level and Oregon State felt like a place that would allow him to do that.
“I feel like I can earn a spot on the team and I can earn a scholarship there,” Noga said. “With coach (Jonathan Smith) and coach (Jake Cookus) both being walk-ons at that school, I know it's totally possible. I’ve just got to stay focused, stay hungry and stay humble for an opportunity. Once that opportunity comes, I’ve got to take advantage of it.”
A physical 6-foot-3, 200 pound receiver, Noga is currently listed by 247 Sports as the No. 12 prospect in the state. He is the second receiver from the class of 2021 to commit to Oregon State; Jimmy Vaslin, a 3-star receiver out of Arlington, Texas, signed in December.
Noga will join the program as a preferred walk-on, and will stay linked up with Hidden Valley quarterback Sam Vidlak, who signed with Oregon State in December. The pair of 2021 commits were one of the more dangerous quarterback-receiver duos in the state in 2019, when they combined for 1,331 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns and led the Mustangs to the 3A state title game.
Hidden Valley fell to Santiam Christian in that game, but not before Noga exploded for 270 yards on 18 catches. It turned out to be the last high school game the duo would play together, as Vidlak is now on campus as an early enrollee for Oregon State and preparing for spring ball.
The two have been friends since the second grade, and Noga was thrilled for the chance to continue their careers together.
“It really is a true blessing,” Noga said. “I thank the Lord for giving us another chance to show what we love to do. I think that our chemistry that we’ve built throughout the years will show not just in Oregon, but now nationally.”
After the 2019 season, Vidlak’s recruiting stock took off, and Noga wasn’t far behind. Vidlak committed to the University of Montana in January 2020, but skyrocketed up the recruiting boards to become a 3-star recruit and the No. 4 prospect in the state of Oregon, according to 247 Sports. He flipped his commitment to Oregon State in May and officially signed with the Beavers on Dec. 16.
The Beavers had presented an offer to Noga on Dec. 1, and he made his commitment to Oregon State official on Tuesday. He also held an offer from Southern Oregon University.
“Anything is possible, no matter what size school you come from,” Noga said. “Doesn’t matter if you’re 1A, 2A or 3A. Because at the end of the day, it’s all based on your skill sets. I feel like Sam and I really proved that at Hidden Valley and OSU saw that.”
Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney