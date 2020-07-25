OSU football: Jaydon Grant has a voice for change

Jaydon Grant has stepped forward in the fight against racial injustice.
Grant, a redshirt junior defensive back on the Oregon State football team, has been using social media as a tool to get his voice heard.
But Grant does not limit his advocacy to tweets or posts on Facebook or Instagram.
He has helped organize a protest in West Linn and was one of the OSU students involved in the formation of the Dam Change platform the school announced recently.
The intention is to bring awareness of systemic racism in today's society while educating and empowering Black student-athletes.
Grant said it started three months ago with about 10 or so Black athletes connecting through Zoom calls and discussing their experiences at OSU.
The discussion became more urgent shortly after the May 25 killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis.
“These issues are so prevalent in this country and that’s where it really started,” Grant said. “Really just understanding what everybody’s experience is and then from that stemmed the initiative of Dam Change. Pride yourself on awareness, education and then leading to action.”
Grant would like to see a bridge between the community and OSU as a short term effect of Dam Change.
“And that’s every member, white or Black. Just a simple unity to know where we stand in this fight,” he said. “We’re on the side of love, not the side of hate. To me, the short-term goal is to bring everybody closer together, help everybody better understand one another.”
Social media has come in handy to get the word out on Dam Change.
Grant said he wants to reach as many people as possible and thinks the formation of Dam Change at Oregon State could spark similar platforms around the country.
“It would be really cool to me if another institution saw what we’re doing at Oregon State and kind of model the same thing after Dam Change,” he said.
Family's influence
Grant's drive to work for change was instilled while growing up. He credits his father, former Portland Trail Blazers forward Brian Grant and mother Gina for raising him with the proper perspective and attitude.
He said his parents taught him about the world and how to treat people with love, respect and kindness.
“Ever since I was born, my father always did a really great job of letting me know that there’s people that look just like me out there in this world who aren’t as blessed or as fortunate as I was, so always be grateful and always recognize that and I do,” Grant said. “And I feel that’s the reason, that me having that privilege, me being in this position right now, I feel as a Black man I need to speak up for those ones who are not heard.
“These issues that we’re facing, it’s simple stuff. I just go back to how I was raised. It’s treating people how you want to be treated. It’s as simple as that.“
The realization that he could use his voice to speak out on racial injustice came slowly through his high school years.
Grant said he thought it was frowned upon to talk about the issues, particularly as an athlete.
“I was even advised by some coaches — not at Oregon State, but back in high school — it was something that people just stay away from that on Twitter because college coaches can see that and they don’t like it and schools don’t like it when you speak out on political issues like that,” Grant said. “So I would just post it on social media, but I would never really go in depth about it.”
He took notice when pro quarterback Colin Kaepernick began taking a knee during the national anthem prior to NFL games and saw the effect a simple act could have.
Grant knew he had to step up after the recent killings of Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, among others.
“I had to voice my opinion and also it’s just not good to pent all that stuff up inside, especially as a Black man in this country,” Grant said. “You feel things. You should say how you feel because your feelings are valid.”
New role
Not only did Grant become more vocal and visible on social media, but he got involved personally.
He and his brother Amani heard about Michael Fesser’s experience with the West Linn Police Department, which has been reported by multiple news organizations.
In 2017 Fesser, a Black man, had raised concerns of racial harassment by some of his coworkers at A&B Towing in Portland to owner Eric Benson.
Instead of investigating the situation properly, Benson went to his friend Terry Timeus, West Linn’s now former Chief of Police, to ask that they investigate Fesser for an unsubstantiated claim of skimming proceeds from the car auctions he had been managing for the company.
The West Linn police began surveillance of Fesser and did not come up with any unlawful actions but went ahead and arrested him. He eventually wound up being indicted on five counts of first-degree theft due in part to testimony by Benson and West Linn detective Tony Reeves, who had texted each other throughout the investigation.
Those text messages revealed racist comments directed at Fesser and talk about getting the arrest done before it could be construed as retaliation. The case was dismissed and Fesser won lawsuits against Benson for $415,000 and West Linn for $600,000.
“As a Black man who didn’t even live in West Linn, for that to happen and by the West Linn Police Department, it’s just very wrong and a very corrupt thing,” Grant said. “And as one of the few Black families that resides in West Linn, we wanted to let him know that we’re here for you, we don’t stand for this, we’re not OK with this.”
Jaydon and Amani got in touch with Fesser and the three hit it off. Fesser had been meeting West Linn city officials and invited the brothers.
“He wanted the community’s voice to be heard, so that’s why he really started bringing me and my brother in there,” Grant said. “And once we got in meetings with the City Council and the other members we just kind of voiced our experiences growing up in West Linn and the racism that we faced or the prejudice that we faced and how we can bridge the gap.”
The Grant brothers decided to organize a protest in West Linn. They made fliers to got the word out, stressing that it was to be a peaceful event.
It was held on June 18 at West Linn’s Willamette Park.
“The (goal) was to protest the racial inequality and the racism that happens in the country but also specifically in the communities like West Linn that sometimes feel like they’re exempt because of their under-representation of minorities so they feel like it doesn’t happen in their community when it really does. There’s just not enough minorities for them to really see it on the everyday basis.
The West Linn Police Department found out about the protest plans and met with the brothers. Jaydon told the officers they could show up if they were so inclined.
The event included a moment of silence for Floyd. Grant invited the police to take part. He said the acting chief of Police and another officer attended the protest and observed the moment of silence.
“My biggest takeaway from the meeting with the police department is that I think it’s important to bridge the connection with the police department and the community rather than just work against us because when you work against us, what progress is really being made in the community?" Grant said.
“We need serious conversations and serious interactions so we can develop serious relationships with the community and with the police department. That’s the only way trust is going to be developed, and that’s the only way trust is going to be assured.”
Inspiration
A Bible verse is pinned on the description line under Grant’s Twitter page profile: Philippians 4:13
“I can do all this through him who gives me strength.”
The verse is fitting for several reasons. Grant is a student and an athlete as well as a proponent for racial justice, but he is also a man of faith.
“I’m definitely a Christian man and shout out to a few of my teammates. Isaac Hodgins and Tristan Gebbia stayed on me about continuing to grow in my walk with Christ. Those two have really been pivotal for me and also my roommate Calvin Tyler ... just taking this walk together with Christ,” Grant said.
“I’m forever blessed for that because I know that oftentimes people can go off to college and can lose their love for Christ a little bit and I’m glad that my relationship with Christ is (strong).”
As Grant moves forward in his quest to help people come together, he says his belief in the teachings of the Bible will continue to help guide his actions.
“Those people who have to say negative things, especially stemming from this fight that we’re in right now, those are the ones you’ve got to let God handle,” he said. “One thing I know, I know who I am as a man, I know what I stand for and I know I’m a very good-hearted, kind person who treats everybody with love, kindness and respect. So at the end of the day, everybody’s got something to say, especially when they don’t agree with you.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!