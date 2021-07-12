OSU football: Jefferson named academic all-American

Former Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson has been named a second-team academic all-American, CoSIDA (College Sports Information Directors of America) announced on Monday.

Jefferson is the sixth different player in Oregon State football history to be named an academic all-American, joining Terry Baker (1962), Bill Enyart (1967 and 1968), Chad Paulson (1992 and 1993), Aaron Koch (1999) and Timmy Hernandez (2018).

To be eligible for the honor, a student-athlete has to maintain at least a 3.3 cumulative grade point average and not be in their first year at their respective institution. Jefferson, a native of Harbor City, California, majored in sociology at Oregon State. He was selected in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions.

The running back earned All-America honors twice during his OSU career, first as a freshman in 2018, then as a junior in 2020. The Pac-12’s co-offensive player of the year in 2020, he ended his Oregon State career with 2,923 rushing yards, which ranks fifth all-time in program history. Jefferson also ended his OSU career with 27 rushing touchdowns, also good for fifth.

