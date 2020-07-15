OSU football: Jefferson on Doak Walker Award list

Oregon State junior running back Jermar Jefferson has been named to the watch list for the Doak Walker Award, which is given annually to the nation’s top running back.
It’s the second consecutive season the Harbor City, Calif., native has appeared on the preseason watch list. It’s also his third preseason honor entering 2020. He was chosen to the Athlon Sports preseason all-Pac-12 first team; Phil Steele magazine has him on its second team.
Jefferson enters the 2020 season having played in 21 career games, making 15 starts. He ranks 12th in Oregon State history with 2,065 rushing yards. He’s seventh with 10 100-yard rushing efforts and tied for 10th with 20 touchdowns.
Jefferson opened his career with 1,380 rushing yards as a freshman in 2018, setting the Oregon State single-season record for a true freshman. His 254 yards that season against Arizona State stands as the second-best single-game mark in program history. He was named a Freshman All-American by The Athletic, ESPN, USA Today, the FWAA and 247Sports after the season in adding to being named the Pac-12 Conference’s Freshman Offensive Player of the Year.
He played in nine games, making six starts, in 2019. Jefferson ran for 685 yards and eight touchdowns while catching nine passes for 85 yards and two scores.
Ten semifinalists for the Doak Walker Award will be announced in November, with three finalists slated to be unveiled later in the month. The 2020 award winner is set to be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 10.
Rashed Jr. named preseason All-American
Oregon State redshirt senior linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr. has been named a preseason All-America first team selection by Phil Steele Magazine, it was announced Tuesday by the publication.
The honor comes a day after Rashed Jr. was selected to the Bednarik Award watch list for college football’s top defensive player.
The preseason honor is the third for Rashed Jr., a Phoenix native who was also selected first team by the Walter Camp Football Foundation and The Sporting News. He’s also been chosen as one of 42 student-athletes on the Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list.
