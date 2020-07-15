OSU football: Jefferson on Doak Walker Award list

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oregon State junior running back Jermar Jefferson has been named to the watch list for the Doak Walker Award, which is given annually to the nation’s top running back.

It’s the second consecutive season the Harbor City, Calif., native has appeared on the preseason watch list. It’s also his third preseason honor entering 2020. He was chosen to the Athlon Sports preseason all-Pac-12 first team; Phil Steele magazine has him on its second team.

Jefferson enters the 2020 season having played in 21 career games, making 15 starts. He ranks 12th in Oregon State history with 2,065 rushing yards. He’s seventh with 10 100-yard rushing efforts and tied for 10th with 20 touchdowns.

Jefferson opened his career with 1,380 rushing yards as a freshman in 2018, setting the Oregon State single-season record for a true freshman. His 254 yards that season against Arizona State stands as the second-best single-game mark in program history. He was named a Freshman All-American by The Athletic, ESPN, USA Today, the FWAA and 247Sports after the season in adding to being named the Pac-12 Conference’s Freshman Offensive Player of the Year.

He played in nine games, making six starts, in 2019. Jefferson ran for 685 yards and eight touchdowns while catching nine passes for 85 yards and two scores.