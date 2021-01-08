OSU football: Jefferson, teammates land honors

Oregon State junior running back Jermar Jefferson has been named to Phil Steele's All-American fourth team.
The honor is the second national recognition for Jefferson in three seasons at Oregon State. He was also named a freshman All-American in 2018.
Jefferson finished the 2020 season second in the Pac-12 Conference with 858 rushing yards and fourth nationally averaging 143 yards per game. He scored seven touchdowns and had five 100-yard efforts in six games played. He set a season-best of 226 yards in the win over Oregon, the most ever in the rivalry series.
Jefferson gives the Beavers All-Americans in back-to-back-to-back years after inside linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr. was recognized by multiple publications following the 2019 season.
All-Pac-12 honors
Jefferson and inside linebacker Avery Roberts have been named as Phil Steele first-team all-Pac-12 selections. The two highlight six Oregon State selections as offensive lineman Nathan Eldridge, inside linebacker Omar Speights, offensive lineman Joshua Gray and kick returner Champ Flemings have been named to the third team.
It is Jefferson’s third all-Pac-12 selection along with landing on the Associated Press and the conference’s coaches teams. He was also named the co-offensive most valuable player by the Associated Press.
Roberts led the Pac-12 with 69 tackles and was also named to the coaches all-Pac-12 first team. The redshirt junior recorded four consecutive double-digit tackle efforts, culminating in a 21-tackle night at Utah that tied for the third-best single-game total by an Oregon State player.
The honor is the second for Eldridge , who was named a coaches all-Pac-12 first-team player. The redshirt senior started all seven games at center for the Beavers, and was named the Pac-12’s offensive lineman of the week on Nov. 30, a few days after the victory over Oregon.
Speights totaled 63 tackles, just six shy of Roberts for the team and Pac-12 lead. Speights tallied 10 or more tackles three times, including a season-high 13 at Utah. The sophomore picks up his second honor after receiving honorable mention by the Pac-12’s coaches.
The honor is also Gray’s second of the year after the redshirt freshman was named to the all-Pac-12 second team by the conference’s coaches. He started all seven games at left tackle and was part of an offensive line that paved the way for Jefferson’s five 100-yard rushing efforts.
Flemings, who also received honorable mention by the Pac-12’s coaches, returned 19 kickoffs in 2020, and averaged 23.5 yards per. He was named the Pac-12’s special teams player of the week Nov. 23 after totaling 125 kickoff yards on four returns versus the Huskies.