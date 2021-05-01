OSU football: Jermar Jefferson lands with Lions

Jermar Jefferson had a long wait, but finally got his name called at the NFL draft.

Jefferson was taken in the seventh round with the 257th by the Detroit Lions, two picks before the end of the draft.

No more Oregon State players heard their names called on Saturday, the final day of the event.

Hamilcar Rashed Jr. was looking at being selected, but went the undrafted free agent route to land on a roster. He was signed by the New York Jets.

Isaiah Dunn also elected to forgo his final season of eligibility at Oregon State and enter the draft, but he was not expected to be selected.

Jefferson finished with 2.923 yards and 27 touchdowns over three seasons with the Beavers. Both marks rank fifth in OSU history.

He had 15 100-yard games and was named a freshman All-American after rushing for 1,380 yards.

Jefferson wound up his college career with 858 rushing yards last fall.

He was the second OSU player to get picked in the 2021 NFL draft. Cornerback Nahshon Wright was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the third round with the 99th overall pick Friday.