OSU football: Jermar Jefferson named Pac-12's Co-Offensive Player of the Year

Jermar Jefferson

Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson led the Pac-12 in rushing and was named by The Associated Press as the conference's co-offensive player of the year.

 Leon Neuschwander, for Mid-Valley Media

The awards keep coming for Jermar Jefferson. 

The Associated Press announced Tuesday that it has named the Oregon State junior running back the Pac-12’s Co-Offensive Player of the Year. He shares the honor with Colorado running back Jarek Broussard.

Jefferson led the conference with  858 rushing yards this season. He averaged 6.5 yards per carry and 143 rush yards per game and scored seven touchdowns. He was twice named the Pac-12’s offensive player of the week and earned All-Pac-12 first-team honors.

Last week, Jefferson announced on social media that he has entered the NFL Draft and will forgo his senior season with the Beavers. 

“Thank you to Oregon State and coach Smith for giving a young man the opportunity of a lifetime. To coach Pitre, thank you for letting me learn from you,” Jefferson wrote in a Twitter post. “To all my coaches, support staff and the entire Oregon State football program, thank you. I am a better football player, but most importantly a better man because of you.”

He finishes his career as the fifth-leading rusher in school history with 2,923 rushing yards, and his 27 touchdowns are also the fifth-most ever by a Beaver. 

Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney

