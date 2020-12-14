OSU football: Kolby Taylor medically retires, Avery Roberts out for the season

Wide receiver Kolby Taylor has quietly been one of Oregon State’s top offensive contributors in 2020.

But the redshirt junior's career in Corvallis has come to an abrupt end. Taylor has chosen to medically retire, coach Jonathan Smith said Monday.

Taylor started Saturday’s game against Stanford and caught one pass for three yards. He emerged from a talented group of receivers in fall camp to separate himself as one of the team’s three starters and has been a reliable target for the quarterbacks this season.

“I talked to Kolby yesterday, and I just really appreciate that guy,” Smith said. “You talk about going through a coaching change, putting his body on the line, making huge plays for us. He’s already graduated — he did everything first-class. He just got to the point where, in regards to his body, emotionally he’s put so much into it. He didn’t have any gas left in the tank.”

Taylor is Oregon State’s second-leading receiver this season with 220 yards and one touchdown on 20 catches. He had the best game of his career during the upset win over Oregon in November when he caught seven passes for 114 yards.