OSU football: Kolby Taylor medically retires, Avery Roberts out for the season

Wide receiver Kolby Taylor has quietly been one of Oregon State’s top offensive contributors in 2020.
But the redshirt junior's career in Corvallis has come to an abrupt end. Taylor has chosen to medically retire, coach Jonathan Smith said Monday.
Taylor started Saturday’s game against Stanford and caught one pass for three yards. He emerged from a talented group of receivers in fall camp to separate himself as one of the team’s three starters and has been a reliable target for the quarterbacks this season.
“I talked to Kolby yesterday, and I just really appreciate that guy,” Smith said. “You talk about going through a coaching change, putting his body on the line, making huge plays for us. He’s already graduated — he did everything first-class. He just got to the point where, in regards to his body, emotionally he’s put so much into it. He didn’t have any gas left in the tank.”
Taylor is Oregon State’s second-leading receiver this season with 220 yards and one touchdown on 20 catches. He had the best game of his career during the upset win over Oregon in November when he caught seven passes for 114 yards.
During his junior year of high school in 2015, Taylor broke bones in both of his legs and went through a lengthy recovery process that required four surgeries. As a result, he did not play in a football game for nearly three years and did not make his Oregon State debut until 2018.
“We understand it,” Smith said of Taylor’s decision. “We will definitely miss him because he was a big-time contributor for us. But appreciate what he’s done for our program.”
Support Local Journalism
Injury update
Avery Roberts might be Oregon State’s most valuable player on either side of the ball this season. But if the Beavers hope to close out the season with a win against Arizona State on Saturday, they will have to do it without him.
Roberts broke his arm against Stanford and will need surgery to repair the injury. His standout season has come to an early end, and the injury could keep him sidelined for a while.
“It’s disappointing because he’s had an unbelievable year,” Smith said.
Smith said Roberts will be out for at least a couple months but he is hopeful the redshirt junior will be back for spring ball.
In six games this season, Roberts had 69 tackles, 16 more than any other player in the conference. He has combined with Omar Speights to form a dominant duo in the middle of Tim Tibesar’s 3-4 scheme.
Against Utah, Roberts recorded 21 tackles, falling one shy of the school record.
Running back Jermar Jefferson also picked up an injury against Stanford and was sidelined for much of the second half.
The Beavers did not practice Sunday, but Smith said he feels like Jefferson should be fine to practice on Tuesday.
Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!