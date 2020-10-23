OSU football: Korbin Sorensen’s versatility, experience could boost Beavers’ offensive line

Growing up, Korbin Sorensen was always told that versatility could make or break him as an offensive linemen.

So he molded his game in that way, taking extra snaps at center before each practice. He had never played a game at that position, but wanted to be prepared just in case he was ever needed there.

“I want to take football as far as I can. So to do that, I need to be pretty versatile,” Sorensen said. “Because that time might come, you know? The scouts are going to want to know if you can play center or not. That will really increase or decrease your draft stock.”

At 6-foot-5, 305 pounds, Sorensen’s physical strength was one of his biggest assets during a four-year career at Portland State. Now, it might be his versatility that serves him best as a graduate transfer at Oregon State.

Sorensen’s arrival in Corvallis is a win-win for both team and player; the Beavers get a proven talent who can help them at multiple positions, and Sorensen, with his undergrad already finished, gets a chance to prove himself on a bigger stage.