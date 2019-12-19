OSU football: Luton one of three comeback players of the year

Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton has been selected one of three college football players for the 2019 Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award, joining Georgia Southern offensive lineman Drew Wilson and Salisbury State receiver Octavion Wilson.
The three players, who are being recognized for overcoming injury or illness, will be honored during an on-field ceremony at the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28.
Luton, from a Marysville, Washington, suffered a thoracic spine fracture at Washington State in the fourth game of the 2017 campaign that ended his season. He returned for 2018, but was limited at times with an ankle sprain. The sixth-year senior has graduated in psychology and innovation management.
Luton played 23 games for the Beavers, starting 21. He finished fifth in the OSU record book for touchdown passes with 42 and seventh for passing yards with 5,227. The 2019 team captain was selected Pac-12’s offensive player of the week twice and was on this year’s Johnny Unitas Golden Arm and Maxwell Award watch lists.
He was one of only three quarterbacks during the 2019 regular season to throw a minimum 25 touchdown passes (28) with three or fewer interceptions (3). Over his final two seasons he had 38 touchdown passes and seven interceptions.
Octavion Wilson started his career at Division III powerhouse Mount Union, but was forced to give up football and school after a heart condition led to lingering issues with pain and eventually depression. He returned to the game after three years away.
Drew Wilson returned to action this year and regained his starting job after missing all last season recovering from a detached retina that left him legally blind in his right eye.
He needed four surgeries to fix his eye and the recovery forced him to not only miss the 2018 season, but the entire fall academic semester. Doctors were not sure what caused his retina to detach, Wilson said. He was told it might have traced back to an injury he had in high school that caused bleeding behind his eye that was treated with steroids.
A $30,000 donation will be made to the general scholarship funds of the winners' schools. Half the donation will made in the name of the winners and the other half will be made in the names of six finalists who received honorable mention for their comeback seasons: Notre Dame defensive back Shaun Crawford, Saint Xavier quarterback Alex Martinez, Kentucky defensive end Josh Paschal, Chapman offensive lineman Hunter Spriggs, Northern Iowa receiver Isaiah Weston and Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr.
Drew Wilson was selected by a vote Associated Press college football poll voters. Octavion Wilson was chosen by a vote of the COSIDA (College Sports Information Directors of America) small-college advisory board. Luton was chosen by a combination of AP vote, COSIDA, the Fiesta Bowl organization and the editors of the Touchdown Illustrated.
Another honor for Rashed Jr.
Hamilcar Rashed Jr., continued his onslaught of postseason awards by being selected to the Football Writers Association of America all-America second team on Thursday.
The junior linebacker has accumulated All-America First Team by The Athletic and Sports Illustrated since the end of the season, and Second Team honors by the Walter Camp Foundation, The Associated Press, and CBS Sports.