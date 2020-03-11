OSU football: Luton throws at pro day

With the influx of athletic quarterbacks with the ability to get out of the pocket and hurt teams with big runs, Luton is almost a throwback as a pocket passer standing just a tad taller than 6-foot-6.

Luton said there’s still plenty of room for different styles at the position.

“There’s a lot of really successful guys that are mobile now in the NFL,” Luton said. “I think that there will always be a place for guys that can stay in the pocket and make the throws all over the field. And so I don’t think I need to sell myself in any way, I just do what I can do, what I’ve put on film is what I’ve put on film.”

Luton said he can bring consistency to the table.

“I think I’m the same guy every day in the offseason, during the season,” he said. “I think that’s important as a quarterback and as a leader to kind of bring that consistency and I think that carries over on the field as well.”

Hodgins is expected to hear his name in the middle to late rounds.