OSU football: Marco Brewer reportedly could join Beavers

Brewer was set to go to trial again in December of 2018, but prior to the retrial, Brewer entered an Alford plea — which was not an admission of guilt, but an acknowledgement that the state had enough evidence to convict him. Brewer was sentenced to 36 months' probation for felony coercion, with an agreement that he could request to have his felony charge reduced to a misdemeanor and end his probation after 18 months if he followed all court orders.