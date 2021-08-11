OSU football: Musgrave's 'best offseason' sets up potential for big fall

“He’s really good with the movement part because there’s a lot of things you wouldn’t know unless you’re an NFL tight end,” Musgrave said of Boss. “Coach Waz (OSU tight ends coach Brian Wozniak) has been great, but (Boss) has been great on the mind process. He’s a great guy and a great trainer.”

Beavers offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said Musgrave’s hard work is obvious and that he’s going to be a “big part” of the offense.

Musgrave had a productive offseason, got himself in top shape, is running well and carrying good weight, the coach added. Musgrave is listed at 6-foot-6 and 252 pounds.

“He’s always been really good in the passing game. The thing for him is being able to finish on some of those 50/50 balls,” Lindgren said. “As a big body, it’s something we’re looking to see more of from him, and just being more consistent with his blocking. He’s really improved himself that way, too, with his technique and just turning into a better overall tight end.”

Musgrave has shown in camp an ability to make catches in tight windows, knowing a defender will be there in a split second to make jarring contact.

“You’ve got to kind of lay it out there and accept that it might hurt on the way down. But it’s worth it,” he said.