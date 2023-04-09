One of the strengths of the Oregon State football team last season was its experience on defense. Jaydon Grant, Kyrei Fisher-Morris and Simon Sandberg each had at least five years of collegiate experience.

Defensive coordinator Trent Bray believes the next group of defensive leaders is ready to take over those roles.

“You’re just looking for those next guys to step up. Kitan (Oladapo), he’s the oldest guy now in the room. Jaydon’s gone, he’s got to step up and be the guy that Jaydon was. And then Akili (Arnold) and Skyler (Thomas) who’ve played a lot of ball for us, and then Easton (Mascarena-Arnold) has done a good job stepping up,” Bray said. “Guys on the front, we’ve got some guys that have played some snaps. James Rawls is a guy we’re looking for to be the leader up there.”

Even with the losses to graduation and the NFL draft, which also included star defensive back Rejzohn Wright and linebacker Omar Speights, this defense will still be anchored by veteran players. Defensive back Oladapo, linebacker John McCartan, and defensive linemen Rawls and Isaac Hodgins are among the nine redshirt seniors on that side.

“We have a lot of returning guys from last year to this year. I understand the leaders are gone from last year but I picked up some things from those dudes as well to see how to carry a team, see how to motivate a team,” Rawls said. “Just taking some things from those guys, adding a twist of my own and making that jump from a 10-3 season to an undefeated season.”

With so much experience among the starting unit, Bray said much of the focus during the remaining practices this spring will be on the younger players who make up the second and third units.

“There’s a lot of good stuff from a lot of young guys. How do we get those guys — especially the twos and threes — to take the next step is really what we focused on,” Bray said.

Family bragging rights

Rawls had some fun conversations with his uncle, former Oregon State offensive lineman Lee Davis, following the Beavers’ 10-3 season which included a win over Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Davis was a teammate of current head coach Jonathan Smith during their playing days and was part of the squad which went 11-1 in 2000. Rawls said his uncle was extremely excited about the team’s renewed success, but there was a friendly debate over which squad was better.

“When it comes to those talks … they be talking smack, like ‘We would have messed ya’ll up,’” Rawls said. “We was going back and forth and having fun with it. That’s why I love playing with coach Smith, feels like family between me, him and Lee.”

Tongue’s defensive switch

Bray was asked about the progress of Makiya Tongue, who is moving from wide receiver to inside linebacker this spring. Bray said Tongue’s aggressive play as a member of the coverage units on special teams was one factor in the move.

He also has the size at 6-foot-2 and just over 220 pounds to play defensively.

“I like where he’s at, especially with really no background since high school defensively. As far as the physical tools, he has them all. He’s willing to learn. He’s done a nice job in handling the volume of the playbook so far and the responsibilities. So very pleased with where he’s at right now.”

Bray also acknowledged this was a switch which has been considered for quite a while.

“He has the mentality for it, he’s got the speed, size for it. I’ve been talking about it for a couple years now so I’m happy he’s with us,” Bray said.