OSU football: No “clear-cut” leader in OSU quarterback competition

Until any of Jonathan Smith’s quarterbacks emerge as the clear frontrunner for the starting spot, he isn’t going to limit his options at the position.

The Beavers held their first scrimmage of fall camp Saturday, and Smith said the offense delivered a “clean” performance. In a matchup that featured around 100 plays, the offense did not turn the ball over. But after seeing all four of Oregon State’s signal callers in action this weekend, Smith said none of them have taken a hold of the starting job yet.

So during Tuesday’s practice, all four rotated in with the first- and second-string units.

“Everybody got reps today — all four guys,” Smith said. “There wasn’t really a clear cut, best performer at quarterback on Saturday. I think each of those guys had a few plays but also had some things to clean up. So that rotation of those four guys continued today. We’ve got to watch their tape after today. We'd like to begin to narrow that thing. But until it’s clear, we’re not going to force ourselves to make a decision.”