OSU football: No “clear-cut” leader in OSU quarterback competition

Until any of Jonathan Smith’s quarterbacks emerge as the clear frontrunner for the starting spot, he isn’t going to limit his options at the position.
The Beavers held their first scrimmage of fall camp Saturday, and Smith said the offense delivered a “clean” performance. In a matchup that featured around 100 plays, the offense did not turn the ball over. But after seeing all four of Oregon State’s signal callers in action this weekend, Smith said none of them have taken a hold of the starting job yet.
So during Tuesday’s practice, all four rotated in with the first- and second-string units.
“Everybody got reps today — all four guys,” Smith said. “There wasn’t really a clear cut, best performer at quarterback on Saturday. I think each of those guys had a few plays but also had some things to clean up. So that rotation of those four guys continued today. We’ve got to watch their tape after today. We'd like to begin to narrow that thing. But until it’s clear, we’re not going to force ourselves to make a decision.”
On Tuesday, Smith talked a bit about what he has seen from each of Oregon State’s four quarterbacks in the first 10 days of training camp and explained what has prevented each of them from taking hold of the starting job.
Last week, OSU offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren praised Tristan Gebbia’s grasp of the Oregon State offense and his work ethic. On Tuesday, Smith echoed those sentiments, while explaining where the redshirt junior needs to improve.
“I think starting with Tristan, his understanding is top-notch,” Smith said. “He thoroughly knows what he’s doing out there, what we’re trying to accomplish. He needs to be a little bit more accurate after the first week. We talked yesterday about it. He’s got a few fresh faces that he’s throwing to and some of the timing just takes awhile to get that sorted out.”
Chance Nolan, a redshirt sophomore out of Saddleback College in California, has flashed athleticism outside of the pocket, but is still playing catch-up when it comes to learning the nuances of Oregon State’s system.
“On the flip side, I think Chance needs to get more comfortable and understand the offense better,” Smith said. “In fairness to him, he played limited spring ball, and now he’s just getting into his second week of training camp. So it’s a little bit of (a) flip with Chance.”
Coaches and players have consistently praised true freshman Ben Gulbranson’s arm during training camp, and it sounds like there is plenty to be excited about when it comes to the 6-foot-3 three-star recruit.
“I think Ben has got a good, strong arm. He’s a good learner. He’s understanding things okay. But the speed of play is catching him at times. It’s not high school football anymore, so he’s gotta speed that up.”
Nick Moore, the brother of former Oregon State star Matt Moore, has also kept himself in contention. His ability to escape trouble and use his legs brings an extra element to the OSU quarterback battle.
“Nick is moving the ball pretty well when we’ve done team periods because of some of his athleticism and his ability to scramble,” Smith said. “He needs to be able to consistently play in the pocket.”
The Beavers had a “really good” practice Tuesday according to Smith and are building toward another scrimmage this Saturday.
“Today was a lot of competition — we threw some different situations at them,” Smith said. “Goal-line, short-yardage. Did another set of two-minute scenarios at the end of the game, which I thought they operated pretty well again today offensively. Did some short-yardage that the defense did a great job with. So it’s pretty physical and competitive.”
Friday night lights?
Oregon State’s rivalry matchup with Oregon will air on ESPN this season, but the television network and the Pac-12 are still working out what time the game will kick off.
The game formerly known as the Civil War is scheduled for Nov. 27 at Reser Stadium, and the conference announced Tuesday that it has been selected for three possible time slots: 12:30 p.m., 4 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.
The early option would air on either ESPN or ABC, while the later two time slots would ensure the game would air on ESPN. Every Pac-12 game through the first six weeks of the season will air on either a FOX or an ESPN affiliate network, and the conference rolled out start times for all of its “special date’ Friday matchups.
Start times for the rest of Pac-12 games, including Oregon State’s week 1 matchup with Washington State at Reser Stadium, will be made 12 or six days in advance.
Offense catching up
Since the Beavers began practicing in pads last week, OSU’s coaches have praised the performance of the team’s defense — specifically the group of linebackers. Signs also point toward Oregon State’s secondary being much improved, and OSU’s offensive lineman have talked about the difficulties that come with facing certain players along the defensive line.
As a whole, Smith has been extremely complimentary of his defenses physicality during the early part of training camp.
On Tuesday, though, he said the offense has been holding its own and gaining some ground this week.
“I think they’re ahead a little bit — I wouldn’t describe them as dominant,” Smith said. “Even after today, finishing the two-minute drill, both times the offense scored a touchdown. So I thought there’s been some great back-and-forth. Early on, defense had a hold on the thing. But after watching today, I think we’re making some strides offensively.”
Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney
