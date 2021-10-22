OSU football: Nolan, Beavers look to get back on track against Utes

OSU offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said a look at the passing game included examining the details of certain throws, executing the passing and timing of the quarterback and which routes are leading to more success than others.

Lindgren said he appreciates Nolan’s approach of wanting to get better since the Washington State loss.

“I really like the way that he’s been practicing,” Lindgren said earlier this week. “When you struggle at times you’ve got to go back to work on the practice field and practice at full speed and work on your technique.”

Nolan has shown what he can do. In his first three starts – facing Hawaii, Idaho and USC – he was 50 of 67 (74.6%) with nine touchdowns and two interceptions in three wins.

The redshirt sophomore, in his second year in the program, said the offense is “just right there” in making some fixes and scoring more points. Individually, he says he needs to improve his work on pass progressions and studying defensive coverages.