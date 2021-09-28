OSU football: Nolan, Beavers' offense progressing in lockstep

The evolution of Chance Nolan’s quarterback skills has been matched stride for stride by an Oregon State offense that also seems to be reaching its potential.
Nolan got his feet wet with three starts in the 2020 season, his first year with the Beavers football team. After three starts this fall, his comfort level and command of the offense have risen and teammates have rallied around him as he’s led them to three straight wins heading into this Saturday’s home game with Washington.
Nolan provided that leadership last Saturday, completing 15 of 19 passes for 213 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions in a 45-27 win at USC in OSU’s Pac-12 opener.
In three starts this season, he’s completed 50 of 67 passes (74.6%) for 690 yards and nine touchdowns with two picks. Nolan has been sacked twice (none against USC) in those three contests.
As Nolan’s experience has increased, Oregon State (3-1, 1-0) has given him more responsibility in play calling.
“Now that he’s been in the system going on his second season, he’s put in a lot of working trying to learn what we’re doing and why we’re doing it,” said Beavers offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren. “So we have put a little bit more on him this year, and I thought he did a nice job with it Saturday, getting us into the right calls.”
As he’s progressed, Nolan has limited the “happy feet” in the backfield that sometimes plagued him last season. As defensive pressure came, he had a habit of quickly dropping his head and looking to run.
Now, he’s working through his pass progressions and has a better feel for choosing when to get out of the pocket and head up field. Nolan is averaging 7.25 yards per carry — after subtracting lost yardage on the two sacks — on 16 attempts in his three starts.
“A year ago, it was just one read and I’m tucking it and rolling,” Lindgren said. “Now he’s trusting the protection, he’s sitting in there, he knows his progression and understands it. He’s understanding coverage more, which is helping things slow down for him a little bit.”
Against USC, the passing game was aided by 322 rushing yards and a per-carry average of more than 6 yards, the third straight game that the Beavers had surpassed that mark.
B.J. Baylor was the major contributor in that rushing attack versus the Trojans, covering 158 yards on 23 attempts on his way to being named the Pac-12 offensive player of the week.
“The offense is good,” Baylor said. “The O-line and the wide receivers and tight ends are just doing their job. It’s all 11 people doing their job and executing, so that’s what it is right now.”
The OSU offense struggled on the ground out of the gate in the season opener against Purdue. The Beavers had just 88 yards rushing (a 2.7 average).
The offensive line, a veteran unit with five returning starters, took the poor performance as an opportunity to regroup, clean up the mistakes, focus on the little details and get better. The results have shown up the past three Saturdays.
“We all felt as a group against Purdue we left a lot of things out on the field,” said center Nathan Eldridge, the conference’s offensive lineman of the week. “So that was kind of the message this week, let’s execute and make sure we’re doing everything we’re supposed to do and good things will happen.”
The running lanes have been wide ever since, and Baylor has been the primary recipient of that.
After rushing for 24 yards on nine carries versus Purdue, he has 398 yards on 50 carries, an average of nearly 8 yards per attempt.
Baylor, a fifth-year player in the program from Wharton, Texas, has spent a long time on the sidelines waiting for his chance to be the team’s number-one option at running back. He played behind Artavis Pierce and Jermar Jefferson, accumulating just 81 carries before finally moving to the front of the line this season.
“I’m thankful for it because I learned from two good running backs,” Baylor said. “They’re both in the NFL, so I felt like it was good for me just to wait my time and learn from and them and add to my game.”
The NCAA transfer portal and the possibility to play somewhere else and have a bigger role were there. But Baylor never gave it much thought.
“I was taught when I was little just to be patient and wait your turn, because when you wait your turn good things happen,” he said.
Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.