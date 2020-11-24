OSU football: Nolan gets some reps with the starters

Oregon State may be nowhere near making a quarterback change from the sound of things, but if the need to do so arises, backup Chance Nolan will be ready.

Offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said Tuesday that Nolan has been running with the second unit but also takes some reps with the starters each week.

The redshirt sophomore transferred in from Saddleback College in California at the start of the year but found himself playing catch-up in the fall due to a lack of spring practice.

Lindgren praised Nolan’s intangibles and desire to learn the offense quickly during training camp and said those aspects of his game have continued to improve.

“I know he’s ready to go,” Lindgren said. “His knowledge of the offense and understanding of how to prepare weekly at this level is growing. He’s getting better at that stuff. He’s ready to roll and I think that’s a decision that coach (Jonathan) Smith and I would make if the time comes in a game.”

Lindgren said there hasn’t been a point this season where he and Smith have contemplated yanking starter Tristan Gebbia in favor of Nolan. But he did acknowledge that it could happen under certain circumstances.

“I think if maybe we need a spark — if we’re really stagnant and struggling — I think that’s something that could happen," Lindgren said. "But right now I feel that Tristan is doing a lot of good things out there for us as well. Some stuff that we’re asking him to do in the run game, some checks and getting us in and out of plays. There’s some positive things that he’s doing that I think you don’t always see on the stat line."

