OSU football: Nolan preparing to potentially lead Beavers at Utah

“Well, we’ve seen him in the quarterback sneak,” Lindgren joked.

So how will Oregon State shape its game plan when it has two quarterbacks who are both preparing as if they will take the first snap Saturday in Salt Lake City?

“I think anytime you’re working with a guy who you feel like is going to be the starter, you’re trying to get on the same page as him and see what he’s comfortable with — what he’s done well throughout the course of training camp. We kind of take notes on that,” Lindgren said. “But getting on the same page with him, that’s something that we’re always doing with our quarterbacks.”

Nolan and Gebbia have spent the past months immersing themselves in Oregon State’s up-tempo, pro-style offense. So Lindgren doesn’t expect much to change schematically regardless of which player is under center.

But there is a certain element that Nolan brings to the table that Gebbia doesn’t.