OSU football: Nolan preparing to potentially lead Beavers at Utah

Chance Nolan’s first and only snap as an Oregon State football player resulted in one of the more impactful moments in recent program history.
Now, the redshirt sophomore is getting up to speed as he prepares to potentially step into a starting role for the Beavers.
If starting quarterback Tristan Gebbia’s hamstring injury keeps him sidelined for Saturday game at Utah, Nolan will get the keys to the offense and hope to pick up where Gebbia left off in the Beavers’ upset win over Oregon last Friday.
“It’s a tricky thing when you just don’t for sure know where (Gebbia) is going to be at by the end of the week,” offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said Tuesday. “I think it’s just like every week where we’re trying to get the backup guy ready. He maybe had a few more reps today than he normally does. But Chance, just like he does every other week, has to prepare like the starter and be ready to go if he’s called upon.”
Gebbia practiced on Tuesday, but was “very limited” according to Lindgren. Nolan took the majority of the snaps with the first unit.
Lindgren has exactly one play worth of Division 1 film to go off of when it comes to evaluating Nolan, a redshirt sophomore who transferred in from Saddleback College last January.
“Well, we’ve seen him in the quarterback sneak,” Lindgren joked.
So how will Oregon State shape its game plan when it has two quarterbacks who are both preparing as if they will take the first snap Saturday in Salt Lake City?
“I think anytime you’re working with a guy who you feel like is going to be the starter, you’re trying to get on the same page as him and see what he’s comfortable with — what he’s done well throughout the course of training camp. We kind of take notes on that,” Lindgren said. “But getting on the same page with him, that’s something that we’re always doing with our quarterbacks.”
Nolan and Gebbia have spent the past months immersing themselves in Oregon State’s up-tempo, pro-style offense. So Lindgren doesn’t expect much to change schematically regardless of which player is under center.
But there is a certain element that Nolan brings to the table that Gebbia doesn’t.
“I think he’s a lot better of an athlete and maybe able to extend some things with his feet when things break down,” Lindgren said. “We saw that through the course of camp. When things would break down around him, he had the ability to extend it and go make some plays in the scramble drill maybe a little bit more than Tristan does.”
Oregon State center Nathan Eldridge said that Nolan is “calm, cool and collected.” But he and some of the other linemen have gotten on the signal-caller for not being loud enough under center during practice.
“I think he’s just new to it. We’ve got some older guys on the O-line; we’re all breathing heavy and screaming at him, you know,” Eldridge said with a laugh. “But he’s doing a really good job and he’s getting more comfortable in there as we keep going.”
It sounds as though the players who will be on the other end of Nolan’s throws are also comfortable playing with him. Wideout Champ Flemings said he’s confident in Nolan and has no doubt he will be able to make plays if he’s called upon.
Flemings said there isn’t much of a noticeable difference between a ball thrown by Gebbia and one thrown by Nolan, only that Gebbia intentionally puts a little more zip on his throws sometimes.
“Everybody in our room has confidence in Chance and what he can do and what he provides for our offense,” Flemings said. “So as long as we stay focused and approach the week the same way, I don’t think it changes very much.”
Stanford to play at OSU
The Beavers’ Dec. 12 matchup with Stanford has been relocated to Corvallis, the Pac-12 announced on Tuesday.
The decision was made in light of Santa Clara County Public Health Department placing a three-week ban on contact sports due to coronavirus concerns.
Kickoff time and television details have not yet been announced for the game.
Stanford announced that it will travel to Seattle on Tuesday to prepare for its matchup this Saturday with Washington. The Cardinal will then travel to Corvallis to prepare for their showdown with the Beavers.
Oregon State is scheduled to face Utah in Salt Lake City this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in a game that will air on ESPN.
Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney
