OSU football notebook: Beavers to hold first scrimmage Saturday

Saturday will be a big step for Jonathan Smith and his staff as they evaluate the Oregon State roster in the early part of the season.

The Beavers will hold their first scrimmage of fall camp Saturday, and despite all the chaos and uncertainty that surrounded the leadup to this season, Smith said Saturday should pretty much be par for the course.

“I’m anxious to see what it looks like tomorrow.” Smith said. “It’s going to be pretty similar to other scrimmages we have. Try to get turns for really everybody.”

The Beavers are exactly a week into fall camp, and having been practicing in full pads since Wednesday. Smith was complimentary of his team's physicality on Friday and said he is particularly pleased with the way the defense has been flying to the ball.

This weekend will give him and his staff a more in-depth look at where the Beavers are at physically.