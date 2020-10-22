OSU football notebook: Colletto a 'ball hawk' in fall camp in switch to linebacker

Hamilcar Rashed Jr. thinks teammate Jack Colletto might have a leg up in joining the defense after playing quarterback.

Colletto is in his third year on the Oregon State football roster and second as an inside linebacker after making the move two springs ago.

Rashed, an outside linebacker who busted out and gained national recognition in 2019, says the former QB seems to be at the right place a lot.

“Colletto, I feel like he’s a little ball hawk. I don’t know if he knows all the plays or something like that. But he’s just everywhere when it comes down to the offense,” Rashed said. “I don’t know if he knows everything but he’s a good player and I can’t wait to see him develop even more, get bigger, get stronger and become even a better player than I know he could be.”

Colletto, from Camas, Washington, played his freshman year in 2017 at Arizona Western College before transferring to Oregon State.

In 2019, Colletto played in just four games while making his transition, which allowed him to use a redshirt and maintain his junior standing this fall.

He had three tackles and one pass breakup last year. He also ran the ball six times for 10 yards and a touchdown.