OSU football notebook: Crowded wide receiver room brings competition; Hodgins out with injury

A crowded wide receiver room could be just what Oregon State is looking for to get the best out of all of them as they compete in fall camp for playing time.
The Beavers return five of their top six receivers from 2020 based on receptions. Add in three newcomers who have shown flashes, and some veterans might not have the same roles they’re used to performing.
“It looks pretty deep right now but it’s going to be competitive,” coach Jonathan Smith said Tuesday after his team wrapped up its fourth practice in preparation for the Sept. 4 season-opener at Purdue. “We’re going to play the best guys. So as that group currently might look eight, 10 guys, it’s going to get tightened if guys begin to separate. That’s a talented, competitive group.”
Trevon Bradford is tops among the returners after hauling in 24 passes for 239 yards and a touchdown in five games last fall.
Tyjon Lindsey, Zeriah Beason, Tre’Shaun Harrison and Champ Flemings were also contributors. Through the first week of fall camp, redshirt freshmen Makiya Tongue and John Dunmore and true freshman Jimmy Valsin III have also made an impact.
“I thought Makiya and John have been solid. Makiya missed the majority of spring (with an injury), so really this is his first time out there,” Smith said. “I thought Jimmy Valsin has made some plays as a freshman, so we like that new group.”
Smith was asked specifically about Flemings and how he looks potentially ready to contribute more.
Flemings has a combined 42 catches for 564 yards and three touchdowns the past two seasons. The redshirt junior has also returned 45 kickoffs for better than a 23-yard average during that stretch.
“I think he’s always been fired up. He’s been a great practice player his whole career,” Smith said. “He can do so many things, special teams included. So he just adds to that in the receiver room.”
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
Beason, a second-year freshman, made 16 receptions for 148 yards and three touchdowns in seven games in 2020.
He said last week that yards after catch is an area where he believes he will excel at but hasn’t displayed that to fans just yet.
“I felt like last year I didn’t really get to show all the work I really put in,” Beason said, adding that with more games and more opportunities he’ll be able to show “who I really am.”
He said last year was valuable because he was able to learn the game on and off the field. This past spring, he had fun, learned even more and grew mentally.
Added Smith of Beason: “He’s had a good camp. Made some plays. Works really hard. His precision and route running are there. Physical, knows what he’s doing. He’s been a go-to guy for four days (of practice) and really we’re counting on it for the whole season.”
Hodgins sidelined
Smith said junior defensive lineman Isaac Hodgins will be out “give or take eight weeks” after surgery Monday on his foot.
Hodgins, in his fourth year in the program, has started 30 of the 31 games in which he’s played for the Beavers. He’s had 76 tackles, including five sacks.
Dealing with an offseason foot injury, tight end Teagan Quitoriano has been held out of team drills so far in fall practice but could still play against Purdue. Safety Jaydon Grant has been limited with a lower leg ailment.
Smith said although all players are getting a significant amount of repetitions, the injuries early in camp allow for more time to work around those situations.
Among those who could see extra opportunities with Hodgins’ injury is redshirt freshman Thomas Sio, who made the move from offensive line to defensive line during the offseason. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 347 pounds, Sio has played in a total of three games in his first two years in the program.
Hodgins said last week that it was good to see Sio’s progress because it can be hard to make the transition that he did.
“He’s going to be a force to be reckoned with, for sure,” Hodgins said. “He’s a strong guy, probably one of the strongest dudes on the team, and he’s able to move and he’s picking up stuff fast.”