OSU football notebook: More turnovers is defense's top priority

Returning the favor

Beavers offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren and quarterback Tristan Gebbia heaped praise on the team’s defense in their Tuesday session with the media.

Defensive back David Morris did a little in return a day later when he was asked about who has impressed him on the opposite side of the ball.

“Luke Musgrave has come out, he’s pretty physical. Same with Teagan (Quitoriano),” Morris said. “They're both really physically tight ends but they also can move and run pretty good routes. I also think that (wide receiver) Zeriah Beason has stepped up and been doing pretty well. All around our offense is doing great. I think the quarterbacks are putting balls where they need to go.

“I think that we’re just pushing each other, and they’re pushing us. It’s just how we’re going to get better and have a good season.”

Asked if he’s impressed by his defense so far, Tibesar said because he’s a coach he’s rarely impressed.